Subscribe to Newsletter

As you age, when should you start getting rid of stuff? ‘Swedish death cleaning’ offers some tips

Oct 1, 2023 | 0 comments

Views: 58

By Adrian Chiles

Ronnie O’Sullivan has won an awful lot of snooker championships. This month he has added the 2023 Shanghai Masters to his collection. But he won’t be keeping the trophy. He doesn’t want his trophies. “I don’t want any memorabilia left by the time I’m 70 or 80,” he said. “I’m preparing for death – part of that is I don’t want no snooker stuff – waistcoats, cues, it’s all going to go.”

Preparing for death? Ronnie is in his 40s and, as far as anyone knows, in good health. But I know what he is getting at. You can’t take any of it with you. You can’t take your money or any of your stuff. For the former you will find any number of willing takers, for the latter not so much.

Snooker champion Ronnie O’Sullivan doesn’t plan to keep his most recent trophy and, even though is only in his late 40s, he’s actively working to give away his belongings before he dies.

A nice woman I know asked me if I could find a home for her late husband’s extensive collection of old 78rpm classical records. She didn’t want money for them. “I just don’t want them to go to landfill,” she said sadly. I’ll find a good home for each and every one of them, somehow, but so much once-cherished stuff must end up in landfill. If we’re not careful, we burden our children and the planet with our things.

I came across something called Swedish death cleaning, defined as “a method of organising and decluttering your home before you die to lessen the burden on your loved ones after you’ve passed”. It is usually practised “by older people or those battling a terminal illness”.

This is on the right lines, but I’m with Ronnie – I think the process needs to start earlier in life. When my time draws near, I certainly won’t want to be stressing out driving around trying to find a home for my West Bromwich Albion memorabilia.

So when do you start? Ronnie’s 47 and that sounds about the right age to me; high time to stop accumulating stuff, and instead start shedding what you have.
________________

Credit: The Guardian

CuencaHighLife

Blue Box

Google ad

Dani

Cooking With Rey ” Authentic Southeast Asian Cuisine”

*100% FREE “Last Will Testament PLUS ALSO-FREE Burial/Cremation Affidavit” for Seniors by Attorney Sara Chaca 🙌!

“Dental Implants & Dental Vacation” BENEFITS are HUGE for ALL Expats in or visiting Cuenca 😁!

Temporary and Permanent Visas. 100% Guaranteed by Isabel Mosquera

Killa Raymi Fair – This Friday and Saturday
View listing

Beautiful penthouse studio

Cuenca

115.000

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 2

See all real estate and rental ads

The Cuenca Dispatch

Week of September 24.

Financial ‘Stress-test’ Highlights Weaknesses in Ecuador’s Private Banks
Read more.

Ecuador Has One of the Weakest Passports in Latin America
Read more.

Cuenca’s Tram Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary Without System Integration or Funding Solutions
Read more.

Anubis

Peters

Sara

Nur

Fabianos

Google ad

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!