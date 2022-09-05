“Certified Republic of Ecuador Attorney/Lawyer Letter of Memorandum” for Nationals of Africa & the Middle East to Visit Ecuador

Are you an African National or from the Middle East and are planning to visit Ecuador soon, but are worried that you won’t be permitted to board the plane in your home country of origin?

And because of the same, do you have fear that you’ll be denied passage for a Transit Visa through another third party country to Ecuador??

Or even worse, that you might actually arrive in Ecuador, but then immediately be sent back by the Ecuadorian Immigration Police (i.e. deported from Ecuador) to your same home country of origin???

You may indeed have any or all of the above concerns, which for persons traveling to Ecuador from Africa or the Middle East are in my experience, far more often than not, actually quite accurate and valid worries per the same.

As a direct result, you might think that you should ask an Ecuadorian Attorney/Lawyer for an “Invitation Letter to Ecuador”, but actually, your thought in this case would be incorrect, as it’s of legal note that only a person who is a family member, friend or with specific education and/or work ties to you and/or your family member(s) is/are permitted by virtue of Ecuadorian law to issue you any form of “Letter of Invitation” to Ecuador.

Of course, while NO Ecuadorian Attorney/Lawyer can in their professional capacity as an associate who isn’t related for purposes of business/work, education, family or friendship, formally ‘invite’ you to Ecuador, as that would naturally be fraudulent and therefore a terrible way to begin one’s journey to Ecuador. INSTEAD, what an Ecuadorian Attorney/Lawyer CAN do, is to write you and/or your family members a “Certified Republic of Ecuador Attorney/Lawyer Letter by Memorandum“, specifically stating that you as a national being from your actual country of origin are legally permitted to travel to and stay in Ecuador for up to 90 days on a Tourist Visa, and that any other country’s Immigration Police should let you pass to your final destination. And, even though still on that basis I can’t guarantee you that you’ll be able to leave your country and enter Ecuador without any issues whatsoever, me personally being a well known and duly registered Ecuadorian Attorney/Lawyer located right here in Ecuador, reasonably makes it all the more likely (though never guaranteed) that you will in fact be able to travel onto Ecuador.

Specifically, the standard price for the above referenced letter being sent to a qualifying African national or a national of the Middle East by an electronic scan via email on my own personal Ecuadorian Attorney/Lawyer stationery is simply a one-time only $300 cost (a discount is available in the case of multiple family members, friends or other persons traveling together to Ecuador), which for African Nationals and those from the Middle East usually is most easily sent via Western Union. If you also need/desire that the document be sent to you in original form in your home country of origin, then in that such case you would simply need to also pay for the DHL package of it being sent to you there (the sending of a formal package containing the above referenced original letter though is NOT at all required for Ecuador purposes and so ONLY that would be for your OWN personal preference IF so).

While it MAY be the case that your particular nationality is supposed to be accepted without the need of a Tourist Visa for an automatic free entry to Ecuador per a 90 day period as a Tourist, in my much experience, persons coming to Ecuador from their home country of origin often have substantial difficulties in boarding their flight and/or transiting through other countries as well as finally when arriving in Ecuador.

And so now, once again as stated above, I am a well known and duly registered Ecuadorian Attorney/Lawyer located in Ecuador, plus contacted and written about around the world per the very many articles like this one that I’ve published, so again as a direct result, the “Certified Republic of Ecuador Attorney/Lawyer Letter by Memorandum” that’s prominently referenced in this article is once again in my many years of experience, much more often than not, quite well worth its weight in gold for flight boarding, immigration and transiting purposes.

Though of course just like anyone else, naturally once again I can’t ever guarantee you or any other person(s) successful entry to Ecuador regardless of any potential obstacle(s) standing in front of you and/or them, though I CAN tell you that it’s very frequently been and so often does make all the difference between a successful (permitted) trip to Ecuador, versus a sadly (forced) return to one’s same home country of origin per their inability to complete their travel via a safe and unproblematic arrival to Ecuador.

As such, if/when you’re ready to get going and start your planned trip to Ecuador, plus as per the most common questions that my respected clients as nationals from Africa and the Middle East so often regularly ask me per their particular scenario, please see your answers to those in the following:

To issue the “ Certified Republic of Ecuador Attorney/Lawyer Letter by Memorandum ” is possible within less than 24 business hours of requesting and paying for it based on the emailed scan of your Passport Photo ID Page (the one that shows your photo with personal data on it) – this is the same exact requirement for each individual traveling to Ecuador, regardless of their age, circumstances or otherwise. Absolutely I’ve prepared and issued this same type of letter many times before, and so as previously stated, there’s no guarantee that it gets you on the plane and to Ecuador, yet it has in fact been done very many times previously (plus quite recently) and again has in fact worked a very significant amount of the time. It’s best to send an email for proceeding purposes to my personal email address at sara@ecuadorvisas.com so as to request information on how to get started.

I look most forward to hearing from you via email as per your planned trip here, plus I am excited for you to be able to finally with confidence schedule your trip to our beautiful country of Ecuador ahead!

Sara Chaca (Attorney - Abogada) is a seasoned Ecuadorian Lawyer, who principally serves Expats in making their moves to Ecuador, as well as for any legal issues that arise or become actionable for her Expat clients to undertake in their new lives here in her beautiful country. Sara resides in Cuenca with her family, which consists of her American husband and 2 daughters (as well as her parents and siblings), and when not working, she enjoys spending time with her family in Cuenca’s majestic Cajas Mountains and local parks & fairs of Cuenca, plus visiting the coast as well as the many gem towns of Ecuador. Sara’s personal email address is sara@ecuadorvisas.com and her law office's fully informative website is www.ecuadorvisas.com for you to visit at any time of day or night - plus, her personal Ecuadorian cell phone number is 099-296-2065 and her Toll Free "800" phone number for US & Canadian callers is 1-(800)-655-1581. Sara has a less than 24 hour first response policy, in that if you email or call her, she WILL return your first email or first phone call in less than 24 hours (more typically in closer to 24 minutes). Most importantly, all first time consultations with Expats for any type Visa or Legal matter(s) are always FREE OF CHARGE. VIEW ATTORNEY SARA CHACA'S SELF-PUBLISHED "KINDLE" BOOK ON MOVING TO ECUADOR, THAT'S AVAILABLE FOR YOUR PERUSAL ON AMAZON.COM HERE.