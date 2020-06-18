Character matters and that’s why I refuse to take a knee

By Ed Konderla

Problem management can be either reactive or proactive. Reactive problem management is the problem solving reaction that occurs when one or more incidents arise. Proactive problem management deals with identifying and solving problems before any incidents occur.

The definition of repair is to restore by replacing a part or putting together what is torn or broken – in other words, to fix.

As an instrument/electrical supervisor in a large petro-chemical facility these two definitions had a great deal to do with defining my life.

At the retirement party for the supervisor I was replacing, Roland Betz, who had recommended me for the job, he offered one of the most important insights of my life and I was lucky to get it when I was 30 years old.

I felt I was in way, way over my head technically. The main reason I was getting the promotion was my ability to deal with the modern computerized process control system that had been a nightmare since its startup two years earlier. I felt pretty confident about that. Problem was, now I was also going to be responsible for five compressors driven by 12,000 volt, 7,000 horse power GE synchronous motors and all of their motor control and high voltage systems, a 35 mile long, 128,000 volt power transmission line passing through extremely rugged mountains, five substations and all of the associated switch gear. All of this I knew almost nothing about.

So I’m fretting over this with Roland while he stands there and nurses a scotch. Finally, he laughs and says, “Ed, mark my words, you’ll have no problem with the equipment. Your problem will be people”.

I should have taken a soldering iron and burned that statement into my forehead so I was reminded of it every time I looked in the mirror. In my new capacity, I was now supervising six “expert” technicians and a number of contractors in the various systems, one of which I would end up firing and spending two years in a lawsuit with (which we won, heh, heh, heh).

So, to sum up my point, there are two kinds of management that I faced: equipment problem management, which often involves repairs, and people management, which is a hell of a lot more difficult.

Rule #1: At a personality or character level people do not change. Certainly there are qualifiers and caveats to that statement, but if one applies this rule to your spouse, your friends, your enemies, to humanity in general, and mostly to yourself, you will be correct almost a billion percent more often than you will be wrong and you will save yourself a lot of disappointment based on unrealistic expectations.

Rule #2: You can manage behavior. You can never fix or change behavior permanently because, left to their own devices, people will always return to the behavior their character dictates.

I know I’ll get a bunch of arguments from liberal progressives and therapists about these two statements. Liberal progressives are fools and therapists are typically highly paid snake oil saleswomen and salesmen. Liberal progressive therapists are … . Well, I’m sure you get the picture.

By the time I started teaching cabinet making and millwork at Center High School in Center, Texas, home of the Roughriders, I was 50 years old and had lived a whole bunch of life. Teaching and training was always a big part of my life. My teaching experience prior to public high school always involved highly motivated adults from different countries, typically on management or technical subjects. There is one exception to the “motivated” part. The Saudis I trained in Saudi Arabia couldn’t give a big fat rat’s sit-down parts about learning anything with the exception of how to use Texas slang, which as it turned out in their minds, I was an expert in.

If one had listed the top 1,000 jobs that I ever imagined myself having, teaching high school would have never made the list. Little did I know I was about to have a shock and awe experience in terms of personal education.

One of the things I was introduced to at Center High was the American black, inner city culture. At an intellectual level, I knew it existed, of course, but I had never met or talked to members of this culture in my life. Of course, I had worked with many African Americans in my past, had come close to falling in love with one young lady in my youth. I had gone to Catholic school clear through high school and those good nuns saw only human souls regardless of skin color and they expected their students you to see it that way too. There were very few discretions that would bring you more grief than being racist or stepping out of line with the girls.

Very quickly, I realized that this was a culture far stranger to me than that of the mainland Communist Chinese and Arabs, and others that I had become acquainted with in my previous profession. Now, I had a classroom full of members of an alien clan and I was tasked with teaching them how to use very dangerous power tools in a shop environment. This isn’t like a classroom where everyone sits in a chair and you can see what they are doing. Most of the time, I was working one-on-one with a student on a project with my back to the rest of the class — a class armed with razor sharp chisels, hammers, and saws, operating table saws, circular hand saws and wood lathes. Plus, each class is two hours long so if you get bad blood going between you and a student it isn’t like when the bell rings it is over.

Being the kind of guy I am, I was very curious about their world and reality so for sincere reasons I talked a lot to them about that reality. Without getting into a lot of detail I’ll just give you the bottom line of what I saw in that culture and why I am not, #1, surprised with what is going on since the murder of George Floyd and, #2, the absolute idiotic approach to solving the problem being taken by liberal progressives.

What I encountered in class was a group of kids raised in this environment that was so destructive and bizarre in my view I wouldn’t even know where to start describing it. And anybody that wants to argue that it’s because they are poor you better talk to the hand cause the face ain’t listening. I’ve been all over this world and some of the finest cultures I have ever met have been some of the poorest. That is why so many poor immigrants come to the States and become huge successes. In the United States their values make them sharks in a gold fish bowl.

What I will describe are the character and behaviors that I saw in my high school class. And keep in mind you will never change their character and values. All you can ever hope to do is manage their behavior.

#1, Black males that come from this culture owe nothing to their parents, to their wives or children’s mothers, as the case may be. They owe nothing to their community or to their country. They are only takers and have no obligation to give back, ever. And before you get your panties in a wad this is not only my observation but also that of many black women I talked to. Blood is thicker than water and few are going to admit this publicly, but get these ladies where they believe you care and they are safe and my experience is virtually 100% will tell you it is true.

#2, Black women from this culture are exposed to a life of nonstop neglect, abuse, hatred by not only the adult males in their lives, but their male children. I have snatched my office phone out of many a young black male’s hand for talking to his mother like I wouldn’t even dream of talking to my dog.

#3, Laziness, criminality, lying, etc. are glorified. If you were to take the 7 deadly sins and make them the 7 virtues, you would pretty describe the culture best I could tell.

Another thing I noticed that, for lack of a better word, the mainstream black culture has very little interaction with the inner city culture if they can avoid it. To lump all African Americans into one group is insane. I can’t think of anything more racist than that. Liberal progressive politicians do all they can to herd them into one group for their completely selfish, manipulative and power hungry agendas, but in my mind that is a huge mistake and completely unfair. The pressure being brought to bear by the left to validate and support this insanity is both dangerous and wrong.

Take our superhero George Floyd. Now what exactly did old George do to become the Nelson Mandela of the American left. Well, George got his useless self murdered by a bad cop. Now the left is using this event to paint all police as bad and all black failures like old George that get killed by the police as martyrs that make Gandhi look like a self-serving and self-promoting celebrity. Take a look at the statistics of how many of George’s peers murder their “beloved brothers and sisters” on an almost hourly basis in this country. My guess is that the chances of being killed by lightening is right up there with being wrongfully killed by the police.

So, now we have this fool either intentionally or unintentionally being held up to black youth as a person to look up to. It makes me so furious I could scream. I know plenty of African Americans that are fine, upstanding people but they don’t have a prayer of being noticed. It is only black liberal progressive politicians and losers like George Floyd that are ever heard about. The media has a strangle hold on these two stereotypes and that is all one is ever allowed to see. Let me introduce you to a few.

Tracey Bolton, Center High School Assistant principal and head coach, was as demanding, disciplined and full of Christian love as anybody I ever met. I’m not Christian but people like Tracey make me respect the faith.

Tracey and his wife would take foster kids into their home on a regular basis that were already hardened, dangerous criminals in my mind. One time one of their foster kids stole a four wheeler and while blasting through an intersection in town he was hit by a car. He ended up losing one of his legs just below the knee. Once he got out of the hospital and returned to school, Tracey wouldn’t allow students to carry his books for him, wouldn’t give him extra time between classes but would cry with him when he shared the pain, fear and hardship brought on by his criminal actions.

Jeremy Small was one of my wife, Tresa’s, favorite students. Jeremy is now an assistant principal and should be finishing his doctorate in education this semester. He is one of these guys you can’t help but love. He worked hard, had a loving, caring and responsible family and is a credit to his community.

Cameron Cloudy is another of Tresa’s favorite. His mother just retired as an assistant principal. He went to college and studied criminal justice and presently works for the prison system. He is also a youth pastor at his church. His wife just graduated as a Doctor in Pharmacy and is expecting a baby next week.

The reason I use these examples are these are kids I knew. You have no idea the pressure put on these kids by their “friends” from the black community that our super hero George comes from. They are constantly berated and told “You just trying to be white”. I saw it so often in my classes I had learned to filter it out. I didn’t even hear it any more. Any black kid that dared to apply himself in wood working was guaranteed to be harassed.

About three years ago, these two boys and a friend who is a bank vice president visited Quito. While teaching Jeremy and Cameron, Tresa had told them about our time in Ecuador 23 years ago and how beautiful the country was. They had an opportunity to travel and decided to come to South America and see the “middle of the world”. At first it looked like they were going to be able to visit us in Cuenca but due to flight scheduling problems there was no way to put it together. Tresa was heart broken so I decided to stay here and baby sit the dog (actually I hate Quito and was looking for an out) while Tresa jumped on a plane and spent two days playing tour guide for these guys. I never worried about her for one second.

So, the U.S. has a problem. It is a problem of character and values. It’s a problem that will always be there and will never be “repaired” but can only be managed. It is a problem of a significant segment of the population having really, really bad character.

Liberal progressives and leftist politicians that tell you the problem can be repaired by taking a knee for the unfortunate death of a black criminal at the hands of a bad white cop are stupid or liars or both. Liberal progressives and leftist politicians that tell you letting the criminals out of jail will fix or manage the problem are so imbecilic I don’t know how they have the mental capacity to draw a breath. Liberal progressives and leftist politicians that tell you letting these criminals loot, burn and destroy will change their criminal behavior are probably getting a pay check for promoting such lunacy.

The blacks that are the products of this culture will always be who they are. Giving them money, apologizing endlessly for wrongs done to their ancestors, firing everyone that dares to share opinions that fail to meet the leftist dogma, will only empower them to further pursue their criminality and their destructive impact on society at large.

I see no easy answers. Surrendering to the dogma is the height of insanity in my mind. So they have chosen their standard bearer, Floyd George and demanded we salute him. The left has dutifully fallen in line as has many GOP politicians intentionally or unintentionally through their unwillingness to take a stand against this idiocy.