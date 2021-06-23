City bus companies demand fare hike; No adverse effects for local vaccinations; Expert criticizes lack of tranvía-bus integration; Vaccination schedule

Martes, 22/6/2021

Hola, Todos –

Actividades –

Nada.

Otras cosas –

Vaccine banner –

Panel 1 – If you are over 12 weeks pregnant, have grave illnesses and are older than 35, “¡Vacúnate!” (Get vaccinated¡)

Panel 2 – Weekly schedule for Phase 2: Nos Cuidamos,

PRIMERA DOSIS (first dose), lunes 21/6 to domingo 27/6

lunes 21, 61 year-olds, even cedula; martes 22, 61 years, odd cedula; miér. 23, 60 years, even cedula; jueves 24, 60 years, odd cedula; viernes 25, 59 years, even cedula; sáb. 26, 59 years, odd cedula; domingo 27, REZAGADOS (laggards)

Personas con enfermedades agravantes (People with aggravated illnesses)

Personas de 40 a 44 años (People from 40-44 years)

Panel 3 – Centros de vacunación en CUENCA (Vaccination centers in Cuenca)

SEGUNDA DOSIS (Second dose)

Coliseo Jefferson Pérez: 1st dose (Pfizer) applied el 31/5 at Coliseo Jefferson Pérez or at the Universidad de Cuenca

Poliforo Universidad Católica de Cuenca: 1st dose (Pfizer) applied el 31/5 en the Universiday Politécnica de Cuenca

Titular – Aceleran proceso de vacunación (Vaccination process speeding up) – A new week started ayer for the Vacunación 9/100 Plan with vaccines for people 61 years old or more. By this weekend, it is hoped that everyone over 59 will be vaccinated. The Zone 6 health coordinator, Fausto Idrovo, said that on sábados y domingos, people who cannot get their vaccinations on weekdays can be vaccinated. This is also the week for people from 40-44 with aggravated diseases which include obesity; chronic cardiovascular, respiratory, hepatic, neurological, or renal diseases; diabetes; HIV; the immunodepressed; sickle cell disease or thalassemia; organ transplants; Downs Syndrome; cancer; tuberculosis; or a disability over 50%. Also vaccinated yesterday were laggard bomberos (firefighters) and school teachers. Vaccinations of workers at risk or with high exposure to the virus due to their jobs are continuing to be vaccinated. <So – everyone all clear about the vaccination process and how you’re going to get yours?>

Vaccination locations are the Universidad Politécnica Salesiana; the bicentennial campus of the Universidad del Azuay (UDA) which is behind the colegio Borja; the following colegios (high schools): César Dávila, Herlinda Toral, Isabel Moscoso, Sudamericano, María Auxiliadora, Manuel J. Calle, Febres Cordero, Benigno Malo, Sagrados Corazones, Antonio Ávila; and the escuela Juana León Mera. The health coordinator insisted that people should go get their vaccinations once they have been notified. To date, none of the vaccinated have suffered any severe allergic reactions, problems with thrombosis, or effects to their health after receiving their shots.

Proyecto para un nuevo parque (New park project) – This week, technicians from the City of Cuenca will visit neighbors in the Yanuncay parish to inform them of a new lineal park called Piedras del Yanuncay. It will be part of the network of lineal parks in the city and after notifying the public and receiving comments, the work should start next quarter.

Varios frentes de obras se abren en Cuenca (Several fronts of works open in Cuenca) – The Public Works Department of Cuenca started various road projects this week. These include repositioning and maintaining paving at calle Carlos Vintimilla y Av. de las Américas, on Sucre at the Plaza de las Flores, and in areas at the school in Molleturo parish.

Insisten en subir pasajes urbanos (They insist on climbing urban passages – <that is what you get with Google translate, and why you pay me so much.> Insistance on raising urban fares) – The Cámara de Transporte de Cuenca (CTC – Cuenca Chamber of Transport) which controls the 475 urban buses, is asking for a review and technical study of fares, currently at 31 cents. Manolo Solís, president of the CTC, said that their income which decreased considerably due to the pandemic, isn’t enough to finance operating a bus service. In addition there is the constant increase in fuel prices. In julio, 2018, the city approved an ordinance which specified 30 conditions for the CTC that when met, would raise fares from $.25 to $.31. One of the conditions was a total renewal of the fleet of buses, and once done, fares could increase to $.34. Now the CTC is faced with loans of almost $60 million and insufficient income to repay them. Marco Arias, associated with the Comité Ciudadano de Usuarios de Transporte Público (Citizen Committee of Public Transport Users) said he hoped that there would be a dialogue to express the committee’s viewpoints. He said the economic conditions are not good for any sector including transportation, and that authorities should look for a way to compensate without hitting the pockets of the population. He felt it was necessary to integrate buses with the Tranvía to allow people to move longer distances with only one fare.

Integración (Integration) <And even the most stubborn of you English only speakers should have been able to translate that for yourselves.> – The integration of the bus and Tranvía systems is still not done. Sergio Martínez, a civil engineer and specialist in mobility solutions, said the two systems need to be integrated. He said that mass transit systems need to operate as a network, and when they do, more people use the system over time. This also decreases the use of private vehicles. There shouldn’t be competition between the systems – they should function in a complementary manner. <And so speaks the voice of common sense.>

Ruido de motocicletas supera lo permitido (Motorcycle noise exceeds what is allowed) – When the lockdown started in Cuenca, the use of motorcycles increased. With the audial pollution, came complaints from the citizenry. In response, EMOV recently conducted an operation in which 17 motos were retained, most of which had been modified with resonators. There is a law restricting the decibel level of motos to 88, and in the operation, there were motos that exceeded 100 dB. Julia Martínez, head of the noise monitering system, said that noise generated by vehicles and motos is a constant that only decreased while there were vehicular restrictions. <And wasn’t that peace and quiet nice?> The complaints have gone to the City Council Environmental Commission which will meet with EMOV to talk about noise control including control of loud speakers on Centro Histórico sidewalks, honking horns, and gas truck music.

Hay vacío total en la Contraloría General (There is a total void in the Comptroller General’s Office) – After an investigation by the AG’s office for arrogation of duties, Valentia Zárate resigned as sub-comptroller. This leaves the Contraloría en acefalía (in acephalia – literally headless). <This is congenital medical condition in which a baby, one of a Siamese twin, is born without a head. I learn new things all the time.> The current Comptroller, Pablo Celi, is in jail accused of organized crime which impedes his ability to do his job. Also, he does not want to resign. He cannot do his job since electronic devices are prohibited in jail so he cannot receive or transmit information or sign anything electronically. <Drug bosses and gang leaders can function from jail just fine – maybe he can talk to them about how they do it.> A constitutionalist said the immediate solution is for Celi to appoint a new sub-controller since neither the Asamblea Nacional nor the CPCCS has moved to impeach Celi. They have also not started the competition to pick a new Comptroller. <What a complicated mess.>

And that’s all for today so Hasta ? –

Jeanne