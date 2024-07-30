Exams will determine new judges; Few Venezuelan migrants allowed to vote; Ancestral medicine exhibit at museum; Try these unique ice creams

Lunes, 29/7/2024

Hola, Todos –

Actividades –

De El Mercurio del sábado, 27/7 (3 articles<):

Tributo sinfónico al rock (Symphonic tribute to rock) – The Orquesta Sinfónica and the Coro Polifónico of the U. of Cuenca will present a Tribute Sinfónico-Coral del Rock el viernes, 2/8 in the Teatro Carlos Cueva Tamariz. They will play a 2 hour concert with music from Gun´s Roses (sic), Van Halen, Def Leppard and more. Cost: $5.00.

Alistan sesiones de cuentos (Storytelling sessions are planned) – The foundation Lirón Lirón will hold an event, “Cuentos Lironeros” el próximo domingo, 4/8 a las 11:00 in the Paccari Casa Coco (Simón Bolivar y Juan Montalvo). It wll be a family event to enjoy stories told in an amusing way. Cost: $3.00 for children and $5.00 for adults.

Museo destaca a la medicina alternativa (Museum highlights alternative medicine) -A new Sala de Medicinas Alternativas y Ancestrales was opened in the Museo de Historia de la Medicina “Guillermo Aguilar” this week. The museum shows that ancestral medicine, homeopathics, and alternative medicine have been present in the country for a long time <especially ancestral medicine which would predate western medicine>. Hernán Ternorio, president of the museum, indicated that there are 15,000 pieces which have been organized and classified by area. There are photos of 2 taitas and 2 mamas who made history in the MSP, as well as medicinal plants, utensils used to grind them, and more. The museum is on av. 12 de Abril y av. Solano with hours from lunes a viernes from 8:00 – 17:00. Free.

Titular –

Vigilia en Venezuela (Vigil in Venezuela) – See today’s article in CHL for story. There were only 69,211 overseas voters who were registered to vote out of the over 6 million Venezolanos outside of Venezuela. Of the 2.8 million in Colombia according to the UN Agency for Refugees, only 7,012 were registered to vote due to the difficulty of registering. In Ecuador, none of the 400,000 Venezuelans were allowed to vote. <Contrast this with Ecuador where I think Ecuadorians overseas are required to vote and can go to embassies and consulates.>

Cuenca –

De El Mercurio del domingo 278/7 (1 article):

<This must be the ice cream issue>

Gelatería “Meltelado” fusiona la tradición italiana y ecuatoriana (Gelateria “Meltelado” fuses Italian and Ecuadorian traditions) – “Meltelado” is located on calle Coronel Talbot between Bolívar y Sucre across from the parque San Sebastían with hours from 9-19:00 on lunes a viernes, and from 9-21:00 on weekends. The owners, María Isabel Vega y Sebstián López, studied gastronomy in Argentina in 2008, and decided to explore the world of gelato in Buenos Aires, a city influenced by Italian migrants. Some of their flavors are fig mousse and ice creams that incorporate sparkling French rosé, strawberries or zabaglione with port wine. They also make combinations with local beer such as “Pachita” y “Urku” <which sounds like what happens when you drink too much beer too fast>. The menu also includes breakfasts, sandwiches, coffees, cocktails mixed wth ice cream, and desserts.

ellas & ellos Sunday supplement –

Cecibel Brito started the “Gluten Free Repostería” 6 years ago after making gluten free desserts for her family. She noted that the preparation process for gluten free products on the market is not known, and there could be cross contamination. She uses a mix of rice flour, and starches from yuca, potato, and corn which achieves a taste similar to wheat flour products. You can order cookies, cakes and dulce de guayaba filled tarts with 24 hour notice by calling 095 905 3366 or at “Gluten Free Repostería” on Facebook and Instagram.

Especial –

De El Mercurio del domingo 278/7 (1 article):

Helado de papa, el dulce sabor del agricultor pauteño (Potato ice cream, the sweet taste of the pauteño farmer) – There are many flavors of ice cream around the world, but potato ice cream can only be enjoyed in Paute. This treat is the result of a collaboration between the potato producers, gastronomists, and the independent tourist sector. The ‘super chola’ potatoes are grown in the Dug Dug parish, a community of some 2,000 people. With the involvement of Jaime Ruiz y Patricio Coronel, the potatoes are turned into ice cream. 170 pounds of potatoes are dried over 10 hours and turned into 17 pounds of potato flour which is used to make ice cream which is sold in the Heladería Central, Restaurante Corvel and other retail outlets. The ice cream is sold for $1.50 (a scoop) or for $17.50 for a 5 kilo box. For $5.00, you can be part of the ‘Paute Turístico’ project which includes tasting the potato ice cream. You can get tickets for the project at the iTour office at Parque Calderón.

Sucesos –

Doble asesinato estaría vinculado a microtráfico (Double murder is allegedly linked to micro-trafficking) – The Policía Nacional is investigating the killing of 2 people in the tolerance zone in the Cayambe barrio. It is being treated as a “ajuste de cuentas” (settling of scores – your phrase for the day) or a fight over territory. At least 10 people in 2 pick-ups shot at 3 victims on the street outside the brothels in the area. Two of the men, 19 and a 35 years old, died. Neither had previous criminal records, but one had envelopes of controlled substances in his possession. Police believe it was a targeted shooting with attackers who came from the coast to Cuenca. <When I first came here, crimes were blamed on the Colombians, then the Venezuelans, and now people from the coast.>

Nacional –

De El Mercurio del domingo 278/7 (1 article):

<This is your civics article for the week.> 70 postulantes a jueces rindieron prueba (70 candidates for judgeships took the exam) – The written competition to pick 10 judges and 15 co-judges for the Corte Nacional de Justicia (CNJ) was held el sábado. The 70 applicants previously passed the trust/confidence test. While investigation into an alleged case of bribery is continuing, candidates answered a questionaire dealing with subjects such as psychological influence, indigenous justice, and possible victims of forced disappearances.

The opposition exam (?), both theoretical and practical, evaluates the knowledge, technical skills, and behavior of applicants. The theory part of the exam evaluates the level of technical knowledge, ability to resolve conflicts and the analytic capacity of the candidates relative to the knowledge they need to be a judge. The practical portion is tested by resolving 2 cases with a time limit of 40 minutes per case. Those who pass these tests will go to a public hearing and later confront challenges from the citizenry. The process will end this coming octubre. <Is there anything in the US selection process where candidates already need to be judges or lawyers, or at least have demonstrable knowledge of the law? Can anyone campaign to be an elected judge – like the local dog catcher?>

