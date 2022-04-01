‘Fake’ expat doctor arrested, faces extradition to U.S.; He pushed miracle cures for Covid, ‘chem trails’

National Police have arrested a U.S. citizen wanted for impersonating a medical doctor and selling unlicensed products. The 62-year-old man, identified as Lawrence C., was taken into custody Thursday at the Palermo condominium on Av. Ordoñez Lasso.

According to a statement released by prosecutors, Lawrence C. is also wanted for posing as an evangelical minster in the U.S. and collecting millions of dollars in a scam called “Your direct line to God.”

Working with the U.S. Embassy, police and prosecutors say Lawrence C. went by several names in Ecuador and split his time between Cuenca and Vilcabamba. Neighbors in the Palermo complex in Cuenca say he operated a bakery service and conducted colonic cleansing procedures in his apartment.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Medford, Oregon, said Lawrence C. — identified as Lawrence Alan Castor — is wanted on several charges, including impersonating a physician and selling unlicensed products and services. In Ashland, Oregon, where he lived until he moved to Ecuador in 2018, he is charged with injuring a woman during a colonic irrigation using what he claimed was “holy water from the River Jordan.” A lab analysis showed the cleansing agent was actually a mixture of the energy drink Red Bull, household bleach and an opioid solution.

According to U.S. attorney John Tilletson, Castor also faces fraud charges for offering thousands of religious subscribers “direct communication” with God. “We believe he defrauded people out of at least three million dollars, selling them God’s email address,” he said. “Of course, when they wrote, Castor answered as ‘God Almighty’.”

Tilletson added that Castor is under investigation in cases in at least four states besides Oregon.

A 2019 article in the Ashland (Oregon) Daily Tidings described a “suspected fraud” committed by Castor in Arkansas. “In 2012, he sold a pregnant cow to a farmer in Berryville claiming it would give birth to the second coming of Christ,” the paper reported. “Going under the name of Matt Rivers, he provided the farmer with an ultrasound scan supposedly showing a human fetus in the cow’s womb. The farmer filed charges against Rivers when the cow gave birth to a calf but Rivers had already left town.”

In 2021, Lawrence C. held at least two seminars in Vilcabamba, selling caps he claimed would protect wearers from Covid-19 infection and chem trails, an acquaintance said. “The hats were lined with a lead film and magnets and he sold several of them for $50,” the acquaintance, who asked not be identified, said.

According to Cuenca Radio Tomebamba, neighbors in the Palermo complex said Lawrence C. was quiet and courteous and kept to himself. One neighbor said he complained to management on one occasion about a foul odor coming from Lawrence C.’s apartment, probably related to colonic irrigation activities.