Government, Conaie begin formal talks to end strike

Representatives from the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador and the Ecuadorian government met Monday afternoon in Quito with both sides expressing the desire to bring an end to the two-week strike that has paralyzed the nation.

The meeting began at 3:30 at the Liceo Matovelle in the Quito Basilica, with 50 representatives of indigenous organizations that make up Conaie, and 30 representatives from the government. Conaie President Leonidas Iza will act as the chief negotiator for Conaie while Government Minister Francisco Jiménez will represent President Guillermo Lasso.

In addition, the government delegation includes National Elections Council President Diana Atamaint as well as National Assembly President Virgilio Saquicela.

Saquicela hosted a preliminary meeting between Iza and Jiménez on Saturday, also at the Basilica, in which Iza refused to commit to formal talks until he had consulted Conaie leadership. On Monday morning, Iza said the leadership had agreed to begin official talks.

At the opening of the meeting, Iza said the focus of talks will be the 10 demands that Conaie submitted to the government in May. “We will go through these point by point and make certain the government understands exactly what it is we are asking,” he said.

As word spread that talks between Conaie and the government were planned, a crowd gathered outside the Basilica. Police reported that there were few protests Monday in Quito and no incidents involving violence.