Mansión Alcázar announces its closure, many other businesses to follow; Some restaurants reopen; IMF predicts hard times for Ecuador

Holbach Muñetón, president of the Ecuador Chamber of Tourism, says many businesses in the tourism sector have gone out of business. “The effects of the health emergency have been devastating on the tourism sector and we are only beginning to hear about the business closings as the country reopens,” he said. In Cuenca, he announced that the Hotel Mansión Alcázar on Calle Simon Bolivar is closing its doors for good.

“It will be weeks, maybe months, before we know the extent of the closings,” Muñetón said. “I am receiving information about closings by the minute but much of it is anecdotal at this point. I believe small bars and restaurants will suffer the most closures but hotels and hostals will also be hard hit. In many countries, particularly in Europe and North America, the government is providing loans and grants to help small businesses survive but this is not the case in Ecuador.”

Muñetón predicted that some of the closures will be “shocking,” involving hotels and restaurants that have been in business for generations. “I am aware of 5-star hotels in Quito and Guayaquil with 200 rooms and more than 300 employees that will not emerge from this. The landscape of the tourism industry will be very different as the Covid emergency passes.”

In a statement, the management of Hotel Mansión Alcázar said, “We are going to fight to reinvent ourselves so that when circumstances allow we will offer services for business meetings but we will no longer be in the hotel business.” The statement continued that due to the health emergency the hotel is unable to pay taxes, including Social Security for employees, and is working with banks to cover its obligations.

Virus update

City buses resume service but ridership is low

The Cuenca Chamber of Transport, which represents bus owners in the municipal transit system, said ridership was “extremely low” on Monday, the first full day of service since March 16. The chamber said it could be weeks, or even months, for numbers to return to pre-Covid-19 health emergency levels.

Taxi service approved for Sundays

The National Emergency Operations Committee has lifted the Sunday restriction on taxi service. It announced Monday that rural taxis, passenger and cargo vans will also be allowed on the roads. Previously, all vehicular traffic, except that with safe conduct clearance, was banned on Sunday. ECU 911 director Juan Zapata said the change does not affect the circulation of private vehicles which is governed by the traffic light system in each canton.

Some Cuenca restaurants reopen at reduced capacity

The local Emergency Operations Committee reports that the reopening of city restaurants is happening at a rate slower than anticipated. Although more than 100 restaurants have been cleared to open at 30 percent seating capacity, many remain closed or open only for take-out service. Among restaurants that have reopened for sit-down dining are Fabianos, Hotel Santa Lucia Restaurant, Tutto Freddo, La Placita, Café del Museo, Alicias, Rosèe and Melatte. Even at reduced capacity, restaurants report limited business.

IMF predicts Ecuador economy to contract by 6.7%

In its latest report, the International Monetary Fund predicts that Ecuador’s economy will contract by 6.7%, worse than the overall decline of 5.3% for all Latin American economies. The IMF cited weakness in the oil market as well as the impact of the Covid-19 virus for the regression and said the country would face “dire liquidity problems” in the coming months. It said a rebound in oil prices could bolster the national budget outlook later in the year.