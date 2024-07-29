Mayor wants proof of four new highway projects; Metastasis sentences questioned; Press association criticizes Noboa; Bus fare hike considered

“Show me the signed contracts,” Cuenca Mayor Cristian Zamora demanded Friday following the announcement by the Transportation Ministry that it will construct four overpasses on the Cuenca-to-Azogues autopista. “If I see proof this will happen, I will celebrate, but not before. Otherwise, I am reminded that we are entering the election season when promises are handed out like candy.”

Zamora said previous governments have promised major highway projects for Cuenca in the past and few have been fulfilled. “The overpasses are badly needed – just look at the situation at the [Social Security] hospital redondel – but I am not interested in another perro del hortelano [dog of the gardener].”

According to Zamora, major area road projects promised by the Lenin Moreno and Guillermo Lass governments were never completed. “We were promised total renovation of the highway from Cuenca to Machala,” he said. “We were also promised a new highway from Azogues to Quito, and all we received were patches, and those were only made as far north as Zhud.”

He added: “And then there was the new stadium that the Correa administration said it would build. They showed us beautiful pictures and said the contracts were signed, but they lied.”

President of the Azuay Tourism Chamber Juan Pablo Vanegas agreed with Zamora. “Cuenca has terrible highway connectivity difficulties in all directions and remedial work is essential, not only for tourism but for all business,” he said. “The government always says, yes, we will take care of it, but they never do. All they do are quick fixes that last for a few months.”

Corruption sentences questioned

Why did two of the “most guilty” defendants in the Metastasis corruption case receive prison sentences of only 15 months? That’s the question vice president of the Guayas Bar Association Alfredo Macías is asking.

“I understand that [Álex] Palacios and [Mayra] Salazar cooperated with the government, but it cannot be forgotten that their actions were at the root of the judicial corruption that continues to plague the country,” said Macías. “The evidence also suggests that people lost their lives as a result of their actions.”

On Wednesday, Palacios was sentenced to 15 months in prison in consideration of information he provided the prosecution. His testimony resulted in the arrests of five judges and three other court employees. Palacios was a confidant of Leandro “El Patrón” Norero, the centerpiece of the Metastasis investigation.

Mayra Salazar received a similar sentence on Thursday for her cooperation in arrests in the Guayas Court system, including that of former National Assemblyman Pablo Muentes. For more than a year, Salazar maintained a romantic relationship with Norero.

“I worry that these light sentences send a signal to the entire judicial system that the government does not take corruption seriously,” Macías said in a Saturday television interview.

Press association criticizes Noboa

The International Press Institute (IPI) warned Thursday that President Daniel Noboa’s “iron fist” policy to combat organized crime is also putting pressure on the media, generating a climate of “self-censorship” among journalists.

“The rhetoric and attitude of this government is imposing restraints on newspapers and electronic media news, often restricting what journalists feel comfortable reporting,” said IPI’s executive director Scott Griffen. “President Noboa is under pressure to attack crime in Ecuador, but his actions are raising concerns about press freedom. In recent months, we have seen numerous examples of government pressure on the media.”

Griffen likened the atmosphere of journalistic self-censorship to that experienced during the government of Rafael Correa. “Ecuador’s journalists have experienced several years when they felt comfortable reporting the news as they see it and we ask the current government to restore this level of openness.”

Bus fare hike considered

Cuenca municipal councilors begin discussions this week that will establish a new city bus fare. The University of Cuenca has completed its study of new fare, turning over its report to city officials last Wednesday. Although details have not been released, it is believed that a fare of 40 cents is being proposed, up from the current 30 cents established six years ago.

The study considered a number of factors including inflation and the increase in the minimum salary, and recommends a new fare be adopted by the end of the year.