Officials on alert for measles; Exlpore Cuenca’s rich handicrafts tradition; Gang-related crime on the rise in Cañar; Ecuador fans whoop it up in Doha

Lunes, 21/11/2022

Hola, Todos –

Actividades –

From El Mercurio del sábado, 19/11:

Los talleres de artesanos cuencanos son un atractivo (Cuenca’s crafts workshops are an attraction) – Cuenca has a route where you can see traditional crafts and those who make them up close. The city received the title of Ciudad Mundial de la Artesanía (World Crafts City) two years ago. 10 different crafts were considered when Cuenca received the award: goldsmithing and jewelry, pottery and ceramics, straw weaving and basketry, wrought iron, wood, marble and stone masonry, and pyrotechnics. The Fundación de Turismo para Cuenca in collaboration with the Empresa Pública Municipal de Desarrollo Económico (EDEC) and the Centro Interamericano de Artes Populares (CIDAP) researched where these crafts are made and where tourists can visit.

1. Goldsmithing and jewelry – Calles Gran Colombia, Padre Aguirre, Hermano Miguel, General Torres, and the Portal Regional de Artesanías de Cuena (PRAC – Bolívar y Huayna Cápac) and the Centro Municipal Artesanal (CEMUART – Gen. Torres across from the Plaza San Francisco).

2. Pottery and ceramics – Convención del 45, Plaza Rotary, PRAC & CEMUART.

3. Straw weaving and basketry – Economuseo Municipal “Casa del Sombrero,” San Joaquín parish <drive out towards the Golf and Tennis Club near Christmas and you’ll see piles of baskets>, PRAC & CEMUART.

4. Wrought iron – Calle De las Herrerías, Plaza Rotary.

5. Embroidery – Teje mujeres, PRAC & CEMUART.

6. Saddlery – CEMUART & Plaza Rotary

7. Tinsmithing – Barrio del Vado, PRAC & CEMUART.

8. Wood – Plaza Rotary, PRAC & CEMUART.

9. Marble and stonework – PRAC & CEMUART, area around the Cuenca heritage cemetery, Centro Histórico de Cuenca.

10. Fireworks – Nulti, San Joaquín, Baños, Turi, and Miraflores parishes <Are they on the outskirts of Cuenca because they tend to blow up de vez en cuando?>

Spaces with multiple crafts – CIDAP, CEMUART, PRAC, Plaza Sangurima (Rotary)

The following crafts workshops are open to visitors (most are free) –

Eduardo Segovia – Ceramics (Vega Muñoz 22-30 y Luis Pauta

Familia Encalada – Pottery) Mariscal Lamar 24-90 y Francisco Paredes

Museo de Joyería Cuencana – (Gran Colombia 8-66 y Benigno Malo

Economuseo Municipal Casa del Sombrero (Rafael María Arízaga 7-95 y Luis Cordero

El Herrero – (Calle de Las Herrerías y Del Arupo) <there are also places to get good humitas and tamales>

César Polivio Sinchi – Stonework (Juan Bautista Quishpe 2-18 y Los Artesanos, Sinincay parish)

Carlos Bustos – embossing (Coronel Talbot 7-49 between Sucre y Pres. Córdova)

Juan Gutiérrez – copper forging (Calle La Condamine 13-18 or Subida del Vado

Miguel Andrade – Saddlery (Tarqui y Pres. Córdova)

Bordados Zhigzhaz de Zoila Cabrera (Tarqui y Calle Larga)

Jaime Jimbo – Sculpture (Luis Cordero between Vega Muñoz y Pío Bravo)

<Now that should be enough to keep you busy for the rest of the week, contribute to the local economy, and empty your wallet as well.>

Titular –

La Tri hace historia en Qatar (La Tri makes history in Qatar) – Ecuador made history by being the first team to beat the host team in an opening game of a World Cup. There were about 5,000 Ecuadorians in the 60,000 seat stadium. <And that’s all for sports – even World Cup. If you were interested you were watching the game yesterday and if you weren’t, I don’t want to bore either of us with a play by play translation.>

Sucesos –

Desalogan a 34.443 libadores este año (34,443 drinkers were rousted this year) – From 19/3 to 7/11/2022, operations by the Guardia Ciudadana took 34,443 drinkers out of public spaces in Cuenca. <I wonder how many of those were repeat customers.> 670 liters of alcohol were also seized. Controls were intensified over weekends when more citizens decide to do their drinking in the streets. The operations are aimed at preventing violence and traffic accidents. The sanctions for drinking in public spaces such as streets and sidewalks, plazas, parks, and riverbanks is a fine of 50% of the basic salary for the first offense or up to 100% for repeated offenses and confiscation of the alcohol.

Región –

Bandas se pelean por territorio en Cañar (Gangs fight over territory in Cañar) – The hitman style killings of 4 citizens in Azogues has put the authorities of Cañar on alert in the middle of gang disputes over turf in the country, especially for the territories for drug sales. Tentacles of the largest criminal gangs in the country have reached the province of Cañar. One of the critical points is El Troncal which has become dangerous due to its closeness to the coastal cantons of El Triunfo and Milagro. <Makes you think twice about using that route to the coast, doesn’t it.>

Deputy Police Commander of the Cañar subzone, Fabián Pérez added other factors for the change such as the low quality of life, lack of basic services, and the ties that a leader of one of the biggest gangs has with the canton. He said the gangs operating in Cañar come from other provinces. For Wilfrido Rivera, the Governor of Cañar, a main worry is the microtrafficking that thas expanded to the main cantons in the province.

One of the most recent cases was the hit on an attorney on 11/11 inside his office where at least 6 shots were fired. Police said that the hitmen passed themselves off as clients to get into the office. Another killing was on 7/11 when 3 people were shot inside a brothel near the autopista Cuenca-Azogues. The shooters used a pick up truck <actually they used a gun or guns and not the pickup truck to do the shooting>. What the killings had in common was that the victims were targeted. In Cañar, from enero to octubre, 2022, there were 2 femicides, 3 homicides, and 72 assassinations. The 72 killings were targeted murders.

Ecuador –

330 casas en vigilancia por caso de sarampión (330 homes under surveillance for measles case) – After more than 3 years, a case of measles has been found in Ecuador in an 8 month old baby in the canton of Ibarra, Imbabura Province. For now, authorities believe the case was imported, but have not identified the person who brought the virus into the country. Ecuador has the certification that it has eliminated measles from its territory. The baby showed symptoms on el viernes and was diagnosed within 24 hours. The MSP vaccinated 150 people in the area of influence and medical personnel visited 335 homes near the house of the infected baby to create an epidemiological circle and avoid an outbreak. 150 people who had direct contact with the infant were put in the epidemiological circle, and two had suspicious symptoms. After PCR and antigen tests, measles was discarded as the cause.

From today, kids between 6 months and 11 years, are being vaccinated in a massive campaign. The MSP is assessing if the campaign should be extended to nearby cantons or should include the whole country. During the pandemic, vaccination levels fell to 60% which put citizens, mainly children, at risk. According to the subsecretary of Vigilance, there are enough doses for the entire canton of Ibarra and possibly the entire country. Symptoms are fever, cough, diarrhea, and a reddish rash that starts on the head but does not cause blisters. <I think all of our mothers were able to diagnose measles, chickenpox, and mumps as well as a doctor, and probably most of us caught those 3 childhood diseases.>

Deportes –

From El Mercurio del domingo, 20/11:

Hinchas ecuatorianos encienden el ambiente (Ecuadorian fans light up the atmosphere) – The 500 Ecuadorian fans in the plaza Katara in Doha on Saturday night seemed like a lot more and was the first time the area has seen so many Ecuadorians. They were celebrating the “Banderazo” (like flying the flag) and attracting attention with their yelling, chanting, dancing, hugging and joy characteristic of Ecuadorians even without alcohol. <The photo shows a group of about a half dozen, displaying a flag. One woman is in ball cap with her hair loose and wearing a T-shirt, shorts, flip-flops, and huge grin. About as far from the scarf and long black garment worn by Qatari women as you can get stylistically and culturally – not counting a bikini. A guy on the other end of the flag has on a Hawaiian shirt with a palm tree print. I think that Ecuadorians are probably a cultural affront to Qataris with their noise, bulla, and general ebullience in joyful social situations.>

Descuentos y compras –

From El Mercurio del sábado, 19/11:

AKI DÍAS ULTRA NEGROS – 23-27/11 – discounts up to 70%, and on the 2nd product of the same type, up to 50% or 2×1 or 3×2.

And that’s all for today so hasta ?

Jeanne

____________________



Editor’s note: Jeanne’s Periodico is a translated digest of news from the Cuenca daily newspaper El Mercurio. If details, such as event dates and times, do not appear in the translation, they did not appear in the newspaper (please don’t ask her for them). The text between the carrots, or guillemets (< … >), is Jeanne’s personal opinion and not part of the news translation.