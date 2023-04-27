Poor highway conditions batter Cuenca’s economy, lead to higher prices, reduced tourism

By Liam Higgins

Earlier this week, Favorita Corporation announced that prices in its Cuenca Supermaxi and Super Aki supermarkets are heading higher — by as much as 5% in some cases. The reason? Higher transportation costs caused by the closure of the highway connecting Quito and Cuenca.

According to Favorita management, the destruction of sections of the Pan American highway from the Alausí landslide means it takes its trucks 14 hours to travel between its Quito warehouses and Cuenca. When the road was open, the trip took eight hours.

The price of supermarket products is only one of the impacts of poor highway conditions near Cuenca. In addition to the closure in Alausí, the highways connecting Cuenca to Guayaquil, Machala and Loja have experienced periodic closures due to flooding, landslides and general deterioration.

“Cuenca businesses and consumers are being battered by bad highways,” says Andrés Robalino, director of the Cuenca Chamber of Industries. “We are suffering because of higher prices, lost business and employment and poor connectivity with the rest of the country. Tourism is taking a big hit, since travelers never know if the roads into the city are open or closed or, if they come, if they will be able to go home.”

In recent weeks, Robalino points out, the Cuenca-Molleturo highway through the Cajas Mountains has been closed on three occasions for more than 24 hours and dozens of other times for shorter periods. “Traffic was told to take the alternate route through Zhud and Cañar Province, but even that has been closed several times by landslides.”

Tourism has been one of the hardest-hit sectors of the local economy. “During the recent Cuenca foundation and Easter holidays hotel occupancy was 50% when it is usually 80% to 100%,” says Chamber of Tourism President Juan Pablo Vanegas. “This is almost entirely the result of highway problems. We are desperate to have reliable roads in and out of Cuenca and today they are totally unreliable.”

Adding insult to injury, says Vanegas, is that tourism was in the process of recovering from the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic. “That was very hard on the entire sector but we were coming back. In 2022, hotel bookings were 85% for the holidays and owners were beginning recover some of their loses. Now, we are going backward.”

According to Vanegas, closures of the Cajas highway have the greatest impact. “In recent years, we have enjoyed a huge influx of tourists from Guayaquil,” he said. “They love Cuenca, the food, the history, the atmosphere, the feeling of safety. Recently, however, many of the Guayaquileños have stopped coming because of transportation issues. This is really hurting us.”

The additional drive time for heavy cargo to Cuenca is increasing prices across the board, says Robalino. “This affects the truck companies as well as wholesalers and retailers. Almost no part of the economy is escaping the inflation.”

Sellers at Feria Libre, Cuenca’s largest municipal market, say activity has dropped 10% to 20% as a result of transportation problems. Víctor Guamán, a vegetable wholesaler from Riobamba says the expenses for his truck fleet are 35% higher because of road poblems. “We are constantly taking detours that sometimes double the time it takes from Riobamba and Ambato to Cuenca. We have no choice but to increase delivery charges.”

Robalino is leading a march in Cuenca on Thursday to demand the government declare the highways around Cuenca an emergency. “This is not a new situation,” he says. “We have suffered with this for years and I realize that it will take years to fix. On the other hand, the funding necessary for repair and construction must be allocated immediately or the economy of all of the southern Andes region will continue to suffer.”

Transportation experts agree with Robalino that repairs are needed but contend the solution requires a systematic approach. “Fixing the road problem begins with comprehensive engineering surveys that consider the unique geology of the region,” says Martin Fuentes, a former Transportation Ministry official. “We must expect the geologic dislocations and landslides and must plan around these factors. Some roads may need to be relocated. In the past, we have too often taken the quick-fix approach instead of making long-term, comprehensive plans.”