Subscribe to our free newsletter for daily news delivered to your inbox!

Movies and Dinner in La Guarida: Yasuní Man
Cuenca’s Newest Band Cuenca Soul @ Common Grounds
Women’s IN-venture Retreat – Yunguilla
Women’s Renewal Retreat in Yungilla
Movies and Dinner in La Guarida: Yasuní Man
Cuenca’s Newest Band Cuenca Soul @ Common Grounds
Women’s IN-venture Retreat – Yunguilla

See community posts

Radio station campaigns to get ‘crazy man’ who attacks women off Cuenca streets

Jan 22, 2021 | 5 comments

Views: 384

The radio station La Voz del Tomebamba has sent letters to police and Cuenca city officials in an effort to have a mentally ill man who has attacked dozens of women detained. “For several years, he has hit women on the sidewalk with his fists, sticks or other objects but the police refuse to arrest him because they say he is a mental health problem, not a criminal,” according to morning talk show host Fredy Morales.

This mentally ill man has attacked dozens, maybe hundreds, of women on Cuenca streets, according to a local radio station. His face is blurred for legal reasons.

The radio station has asked its audience to join their effort to pressure officials to take the attacker into custody since he poses a continuing threat to women.

According to the station and call-ins from listeners, the man, described to be in his late 30s or 40s, has recently been seen on Av. 12 de Abril, near the University of Cuenca, and on Av. Solano. He also frequents Otorongo Plaza and El Centro, near Parque Calderon.

Two Tuesday callers to the station reported that the man recently attacked a woman with a syringe. “It is outrageous that this continues to happen when the police are aware of it,” said one caller. “What will it take to get this man off the street and to a place where he can receive help? Do we need a dead woman for that to happen?”

A psychiatrist who called the station said that there is “legal vacuum” that makes detaining mentally ill individuals and keeping them out of public areas difficult. “Ecuador does not have a good mechanism to deal with these kinds of cases, relying instead on families to deal with them. Unfortunately, this man has no family members who want to get involved and the result is serious public safety issue.”

Sponsored ad

We ship within Ecuador and to the US and Canada

Blue Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00
Buy now

Chakuk Paca Jacket - Blue

$70.00 $40.00
Buy now

Chikwan Sweater

$45.00 $33.00
Buy now

Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00
Buy now

Cold Paca Cardigan - Fuchsia

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Cold Paca Cardigan- Black

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Hawalla Poncho - Grey / White

$60.00
Buy now

Hawalla Poncho - Orange / Terracotta

$60.00
Buy now

Inkil Pillow Covers-Set of Two

$100.00
Buy now

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00
Buy now

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00
Buy now

Kuyaylla Shawl

$43.00
Buy now

Kuyaylla Shawl-Beige

$43.00
Buy now

Mountain Cape

$66.00
Buy now

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Blue

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Burgandy

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Gray

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Muskuy Blanket - Alpaca

$60.00
Buy now

Muskuy Blanket- Fuschia

$40.00
Buy now

Puñuy Blanket - Caramel & Brown

$45.00
Buy now

Puñuy Blanket - Grey / White

$45.00
Buy now

Puñuy Blanket - Shades of Grey

$45.00
Buy now

Puka Shawl

$60.00 $30.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket

$90.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Diamond

$90.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Multicolor

$90.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Patterned

$90.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Burgundy

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Gray

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Mocha Brown

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Strawberry Red

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape-White and Black

$48.00
Buy now

The Sisa Cape-Plum

$32.00
Buy now

Urku Pillow Covers- Set of Two

$100.00
Buy now
45

Community Posts

More community posts

Stay Up to Date With The Latest News & Updates

Advertise

Advertising on CuencaHighlife can be a great way to give your business a boost. Contact us to help you create your advertising campaign

Contact us

Join Our Newsletter

Receive daily newsletters on the most important events and news going on in Ecuador.

Follow Us

Contact Us

Advertising: jonathan@cuencahighlife.com

Editorial: david@cuencahighlife.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Ecuador.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Ecuador.

You have Successfully Subscribed!