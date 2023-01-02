Senior benefits and financial benefits for seniors in Ecuador

Each and every year, Ecuador remains one of the best (most nominated/voted) places in the world for retirees to enjoy their retirement on a budget (not to mention having a great weather climate, plus the US dollar as its sole currency at that!). It is also one of the few countries in the world that allows you to enter with an automatic 90-day tourist visa that you receive on arrival to the country (i.e. no need to get a first time Tourist Visa before flying to Ecuador for retirees from North America, Europe, China or Australia/New Zealand).

Whilst visiting and you decide to stay longer you can apply for a further 90-day extension of the tourist visa, which is called a Tourist Visa Extension. Always check with an Ecuadorian Immigration Attorney, as rules and regulations can change quite rapidly in Ecuador.

Senior Citizen Benefits in Ecuador

If you receive a pension that has a minimum income of $800 that you receive from a guaranteed lifetime pension (i.e. from Social Security, a State Pension/Teacher’s Pension or Lifetime Guaranteed Annuity), then you are eligible to apply for a 9-I Pensioner Visa. If you have a spouse or a dependent an extra $100 per month would be required to be received by you making the total $900 per month. Note as well with the Pensioner Visa (and if applicable to your situation) that you will also need to have $100 additional for each Dependent that is moving to Ecuador with you. The Pensioner visa will further entitle you to all of the associated senior retirement benefits in Ecuador for seniors.

Thus, if you are a senior citizen in Ecuador who is 65 years of age or older, and you are legally established in Ecuador as a senior citizen Resident, the following Ecuador retirement benefits will apply to you too:

Access to reduced price health care and

50% discounts in public and private transportation

Discounts for special events, such as for movie tickets or sporting events. Discounted entry to galleries and theater plays are provided as well, plus many are FREE in the city of Cuenca as well as in other cities of Ecuador

Special tax

Exemption from notarial and registration fees in accordance with the

