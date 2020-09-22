Tram begins commercial operation today, six years after construction began; Sangay eruption ashfall declines; SOS Galápagos project gathers support

Lunes, 21/9/2020

Titular – Comienza pago del pasaje en el tranvía (Paid fares begin on the tram) – Commercial operation of the tranvía begins el martes, 6 years after the start of construction. By the end of the year, it will be integrated with the urban bus system which will be feeders. <Is “by the end of the year” the same kind of temporal concept as mañana?> The fare that would cover the expenses is $.82, based on 40,000 passengers a day. Because the system is not self sustaining, the city will need to assume about $5.5 million a year for its operation and maintenance. It will also need $2.6 million every six months to pay back a $51 million loan from the French government for the construction.

The tranvía will only use 12 of its 14 trains, keeping 2 in reserve. There will be a train every 6 minutes during rush hours, and every 10 minutes normally. Each of the 17 stops has a lit sign saying when the next train will arrive. The system was planned for a demand of 120,000 passengers a day, but that figure was discarded as sobredimensionada (oversized – your word for the day). Because of the pandemic, the trains will run with 75% of maximum capacity. There will be inspectors riding the trains and asking passengers de manera aleatoria (at random – an even better word for the day – forget sobredimensionada if you haven’t already forgotten it) to show their tickets and cards to confirm they’ve paid the fare. The consequence of getting caught for non-payment is a $120 fine and the risk of arrest. <That risk probably increases if you yell at or otherwise abuse the inspector.>

The Máquina Expendedora has a screen with language options and voice or braille options. You can buy tickets and find out the balance (consultar saldo) on your card with the máquina expendedora and validate your ride (use your card to pay) with the máquina validora.

Ceniza del Sangay en 4 provincias (Ash from Sangay in 4 provinces) – See today’s article in CHL for story. As of Monday afternoon, geologists said that the intensity of the eruption was declining as was ashfall.

En Morona priorizan el turismo (Tourism prioritized in Morona) – The cantonal COEs in Morona Santiago Province have prioritized tourist activities to reactivate the economy. Spas, lodging, tourist attractions, bars, discos, event centers, and other spaces will be reopened under occupancy, hours, and operating restrictions in most of the cantons. Macas has authorized spas, pools and tourist locations to reopen from 6-22:00 every day at 50% capacity. From miércoles a sábado, bars,discos, and event centers can operate from 15-24:00. Sucua has the same reopenings as Macas as well as pool halls and videogame parlors. Gualaquizo has all of the above and centros de tolerencia (bordellos) open from lunes a sábado from 16-0:00. <I guess you’re supposed to go to church on Sunday, so you can confess to violating the 6th commandment.>

El presupuesto electoral debe considerar crisis (The electoral budget must consider crisis) – Luis Verdesoto, the spokesman for the Consejo Nacional Electoral was interviewed regarding the conflict between the CNE and the ministerio de Finanzas over the budget for the upcoming presidential elections.

Galápagos – A citizens initiative, “SOSGalápagos No Más flotas pesqueras” has been formed with more than 300,000 signatures to condemn the depredation of the marine life in the Galápagos and to ask for Government intervention. The initiative also wants the use of international, regional, and national law to legally sanction China and other nations for their repetitive and sistematic violation of the Ecuadorian biodiversity. It wants international regulations and practices for sustainable fishing. The Chines fleet has headed to Perú.

