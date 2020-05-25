Tram offers free rides to the public today

As part of preparations for the beginning of commercial service, Cuenca’s tram system is offering free rides to the public beginning Monday morning. Passengers can board the train at any of the system’s 27 stations from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

According to tramway director Carolina Ormaza, the purpose of the free service is to acquaint the public with the procedures and rules of the tram as well as to provide “real time” training for conductors. “This is the last step before we begin full service in 60 days,” she says.

Passengers must respect all Covid-19 biosecurity protocols, Ormaza says. “We will require passengers to observe all health emergency biosecurity protocols, including wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing,” she said. “We have moved from red light to yellow light status but personal protection guidelines are still enforce and we will ask the public to respect these.”

For the week of May 25 to 31, eight five-car units will circulate from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. with stops every ten minutes at the stations on the 20-kilometer route. Because of Covid-19 health rules, units will be limited to 30 percent capacity, or 62 passengers each.