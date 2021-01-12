Subscribe to our free newsletter for daily news delivered to your inbox!

U.S. will require negative Covid tests for all incoming international travelers beginning January 26

The U.S. will soon require airline passengers to prove they recently tested negative for Covid-19 before flying to the country, according to people briefed on the plan.

The U.S. has announced that travelers entering the U.S. after January 26 must show proof of negative Covid-19 test.

The measure, which aims to curb the spread of the disease, comes as new cases hit records.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s requirement for negative Covid tests, which was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal, could take effect Jan. 26, according to one of the people. The CDC, State Department and Transportation Department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The CDC last month started requiring negative Covid tests for travelers flying from the U.K., as a more contagious strain of the virus was detected there, though it has since been found around the U.S.

International air travel remains extremely depressed because of the virus and travel restrictions that prohibit many foreigners from entering the U.S.

December international arrivals by air were down 76% from a year earlier, with noncitizen arrivals down 83%, according to Airlines for America, a trade group that represents most large U.S. airlines.

