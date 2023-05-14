Subscribe to Newsletter

Uzhupud relaunches with a profusion of orchids

May 14, 2023 | 0 comments

Views: 30

As many of you already read in CuencaHighLife, a magnificent hacienda in the lovely hamlet of Uzhupud near Paute is completing a years-long $5 million renovation. It is now under new management and serves a new purpose. When it officially opens on June 15, it will feature a hotel, two professional-grade futbol pitches, a tennis court, a couple of pickleball courts, horseriding excursions, and a swimming pool.

The newly christened Uzhupud Gardens will also house over 50,000 orchids (soon to be 100,000) gracing the grounds and a large orchid market. For more about Uzhupud project, click here.

I dropped by the other day to check it out and chat with the new owners. I will cover all of that soon but today is reserved for showing you a few of their beautiful flowers.

Enjoy the show.

Uzhupud Gardens is not to be missed.

I’ll see you there.

