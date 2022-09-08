Working in Ecuador Online and/or Remotely While as a Tourist on Vacation (What’s Legal & What’s Not!)

Perhaps you’re a foreigner from say, the US, Canada or Europe, and need/desire to work online and remotely for your employer company while here in Ecuador as a tourist on vacation.

Possibly you or your employer are concerned that you and/or they could be or become in violation of Ecuadorian Labor laws and/or the Ecuadorian Tax authorities?

To boot, do you or your employer fear that you might arrive in Ecuador with the best of intentions, advise or show your plans to start working online remotely, and then swiftly be sent back to your same home country of origin by the Ecuadorian Immigration Police and/or the Ecuadorian Internal Revenue Service??

Many foreigners have written to me over the years as per the above concerns, to which I have most typically advised that subject to certain conditions and pertinent “no-no’s”, yes, generally it’s legal that a foreigner work online and remotely for their employer company while here in Ecuador as a tourist on vacation. Really truly, there’s nothing specifically stated in the Ecuadorian Civil and/or Criminal Legal Code about or against it – that would kind of be akin to asking if it’s legal to very safely throw a party indoors immediately following any sort of natural disaster that caused havoc in the country. As a direct result of same, and in my very much experience, it’s usually best and thus highly suggested to simply ask for and receive a “Certified Republic of Ecuador Attorney/Lawyer Letter by Memorandum” advising you and/or your employer that neither party (employee or employer) will per the plans set forth in Ecuador be in non-compliance with or run afoul of any local or national laws restricting the delivery, execution and/or performance of work from or within the boundaries of Ecuador while in one’s capacity as a Tourist (non-Citizen/non-Resident) in the country.

Furthermore, as I am a well known and duly registered Ecuadorian Attorney/Lawyer located in Ecuador, plus who is very regularly contacted and written about around the world per the very many articles like this one that I’ve published online and in physical form, as a direct result, the “Certified Republic of Ecuador Attorney/Lawyer Letter by Memorandum” that’s prominently referenced in this article is once again in my many years of experience, much more often than not, quite well worth its weight in gold for flight boarding, immigration and transiting purposes to/from Ecuador (not to mention to bring/restore peace of mind to employee and employer while hanging out in Ecuador carrying out the relevant online work remotely).

And so now, if/when you’re ready to get going and start your planned trip to Ecuador on the basis of the above for your at least “in part” online remote work trip to Ecuador, plus as per the most common questions that my respected foreigner clients so often regularly ask me per their particular scenario, please see your answers to those in the following:

To issue the “ Certified Republic of Ecuador Attorney/Lawyer Letter by Memorandum ” is possible within less than 24 business hours of requesting and paying for it based on the emailed scan of your Passport Photo ID Page (the one that shows your photo with personal data on it). Absolutely yes, I’ve prepared and issued this same type of letter many times before, and it has in fact worked every single time to date without any foreigner client ever having encountered any type of adverse issue referenced above. It’s best to send an email for proceeding purposes to my personal email address at sara@ecuadorvisas.com so as to request information on how to get started.

I look forward to hearing from you via email as per your once more planned “in part” online remote work trip here, plus I am excited for you to with the utmost in confidence (in concert with your employer) be able to schedule your above referenced “part-pleasure/part-work” trip to our beautiful country of Ecuador ahead!

P.S. You may also in any event be interested in learning more about “Registering your Foreign University Degree in Ecuador” – see my following article with respect to that particular theme for purposes of any possible need/desire to move to and/or work in Ecuador as a foreign licensed professional (this also qualifies one for a “Professional Visa”): https://cuencahighlife.com/register-your-university-degree-with-senescyt-of-ecuador-keep-your-options-open-for-life/

Sara Chaca (Attorney - Abogada) is a seasoned Ecuadorian Lawyer, who principally serves Expats in making their moves to Ecuador, as well as for any legal issues that arise or become actionable for her Expat clients to undertake in their new lives here in her beautiful country.