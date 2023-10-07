An expat needs your help!

Cuenca expat Jerry Rabas is in the hospital with a life-threatening blood clot that will require at least one surgery and extensive recovery, procedures that will exceed his savings. While many of his friends are contributing, he still needs contributions from the broader community.

Jerry has been a fixture in expat community, a good friend to many. He was a past manager of Gaia Sagrada eco-lodge, northeast of Cuenca.

If you would like to help with Jerry’s expenses, please bring cash donations to Don Colon’s restaurant, across the street from the New Cathedral. Don will see the cash is delivered to Jerry.

In addition, a collection will be taken tonight at the performance of the Blues Enigma at Yakumama, Luis Cordero 5-66 y Juan Jaramillo. The show begins at 8.

For more information, contact Michael Miner at mminer.mobile.michael@gmail.com