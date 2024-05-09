Blackouts suspended until May 20; Cajas highway reopens; Noboa welcomes Olón investigation; Schedule for local government payments approved

Energy Minister Roberto Luque announced Wednesday that electrical blackouts are being suspended for a second week and will only resume May 20 if necessary. Earlier in the week, he had announced there would be no blackouts until May 13.

“The recent rainfall continues to improve conditions at our hydro facilities, and the long-term outlook is good,” Luque said. “Colombia’s hydro generation situation is also improving because of the rain, which means we can draw on their electricity reserves as necessary.”

Luque said that reservoirs at the Mazar-Puate complex are approaching “optimum levels” for hydro generation, which allows the extension of blackout suspensions. Luque and President Daniel Noboa visited the Paute River generation plants on Tuesday.

Cleaning is underway at the Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric plant in Napo Province, Luque said. “Most of the work to remove siltation is happening late a night, after the peak usage period from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fortunately, the additional generation from Paute is sufficient to cover the deficit.”

Luque added that cleaning of sedimentation at the San Francisco hydro facility in western Azuay Province is also necessary and will be carried out within two weeks.

Cajas highway reopens

The Cuenca-Molleturo-El Empalme highway through the Cajas mountains reopened at 6 p.m. Wednesday although work continues in two locations to remove rocks and mud following Saturday’s storms. The Cuenca transportation office said that “some additional slippage of material” occurred as a result of Wednesday’s rain. Officials encourage motorists to “proceed with caution” due the possibility of new landslides.

Noboa ‘welcomes’ Olón investigation

President Daniel Noboa said Wednesday that he welcomes the investigation by the Attorney General’s office into alleged environmental crimes at a real estate development in Olón. Noboa’s wife, Lavinia Valbonesi, is a partner in the project. “I welcome the inquiry since it will give clarity to Ecuadorians regarding the facts,” Noboa said. He added that the “uproar” about the case is mostly “political and based on bad information.”

Also on Wednesday, the National Assembly summoned Environmental Minister is Sade Fristchi to explain how and why permits were granted for the 6,500-square-meter residential project which involved the removal of native vegetation. On social media, Fristchi “clarified” that the project is outside a special environmental protection zone. “Some of the reports circulated by development opponents have included incorrect information and I will be happy to address this.”

Schedule for local government payments approved

The National Assembly approved an amendment Monday that requires the national government to transfer funds owed to municipal and provincial governments during the first five days of each month. Lack of timely payments to local governments — or Decentralized Autonomous Governments – has been a point of contention for several years, with the Finance Ministry claiming it lacked the funds to fulfill the legally required transfers.

The amendment to the Law to Ensure the Direct and Timely Allocation of Permanent and Non-Permanent Resources to Decentralized Autonomous Governments, also requires the government to pay all arrears owed to local governments within 90 days. According to an Assembly report, those debts amount to more than $200 million.

The amendment was sent to President Daniel Noboa for his approval.