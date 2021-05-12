Subscribe to our free newsletter!

City bus owners announce strike for next week

May 12, 2021 | 3 comments

The Cuenca Transport Chamber, which represents the owners of the city’s 475 municipal buses, announced Wednesday that it will end service beginning Monday, May 17. According to the Chamber, the service stoppage is the result of an “economic crisis” due to increasing fuel costs and the city’s refusal to pay a subsidy it agreed to three years ago.

Some Cuenca city buses participated in a work stoppage in April.

“Bus owners are carrying unsustainable debt that is increasing monthly and the low income from fares can no longer cover operating expenses,” the Chamber said in a statement. “Diesel fuel has increased 48 percent in price since the national government eliminated the fuel subsidy in May 2020.” On Tuesday, the government increased the price of diesel from $1.44 to $1.48.

Owners are calling for a fare increase of 15 percent, the same as the one granted interprovincial and intercantonal buses last month by the government. Owners also say that the mayor and municipal council of Cuenca have not honored an agreement to provide compensation for the half-rate fare for the elderly, students and those with physical disabilities.

On April 19, about half the city bus fleet participated in a work stoppage coincidiing with a strike by interprovinicial buses and transport companies, protesting high diesel costs. The Chamber did not say if the strike will include blockages of streets and highways.

