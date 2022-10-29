Cuenca holiday events agenda; 105 km. of city streets to be repaved; 1000 holiday crafts booths are open; New high test gas on sale; Orchid sale in Gualaceo

Viernes, 28/10/2022

Hola, Todos –

Actividades –

There is a special magazine section with billions of events. I don’t have the time or energy to list those today, so I will regalarles with a special post tomorrow. <I hope you appreciate all this work.>

See article in Cuenca section for locations of crafts fairs.

From El Mercurio, jueves, 27/10/2022:

Announcement – Cantonal Assembly 2022 – The public is invited to learn about the preliminary draft for the 2023 municipal budget on viernes, 28/10 a las 18:00 in the Salón de la Ciudad (Sucre between Benigno Malo y Luis Cordero).

Arte, desfiles y entretenimiento por las fiestas (Art, parades and entertainment for the holidays) – To get the digital edition of festivities go to https://cultura.cuenca.gob.ec/. <Once you’re there, scroll down to the Agenda Cultural. This seems to be just the events sponsored or arranged by the city. Unfortunately for those of you who can’t or won’t learn Spanish, it’s in Spanish. If any of you can find the Festival Te Quiero Cuenca agenda please post the link.>

Here are some of the activities:

1/11 – 17:00 – San Blas – Announcement of fiestas

20:00 – Parque Calderón – Moto and bicycle freestyle show

2/11 – 10:00 – 12 de Abril, Paseo 3 de Noviembre y CIDAP – Crafts of America Festival

10:00 – Av. Solano – Military parade with the ‘bandas de paz’ (formerly ‘bandas de guerra’) from the high schools

19:00 – Loja y Calle Del Farol – Flowered balconies

3/11 – 10:00 – Plaza del Portal Artesanal – Cuenca, World City, Crafts Fair

11:00 – Teatro Carlos Cueva Tamariz – Sesión Solemne for 202 years of independence

16:00 – Estadio Alejandro Serrano Aguilar – cumbia with Corazón Serrano &

Don Medardo y sus Players

17:00 – Cuartel Dávalos – music w/ Manuel Medrano, Nacho y Alkilados

4/11 – 8:00 – Plazoleta del Vado – 2nd Festival of traditional Cuencano bread

10:00 – Benigno Malo y Paseo 3 de Noviembre – 1st Garlic Festival <Will it be like the Gilroy Garlic Festival and have garlic ice cream?>

all day? – av. Huayna Cápac – various groups and soloists including Sonora Dinamita, Paulina Tamayo y Gerardo Morán

5/11 – 10:00 – San Blas – Craft parade

11:00 – Don Bosco y Loja – Festival del Hornado <Chancho for all!>

5 & 6/11 – 16:00 – El estadio – rock with Basca, Sal y Mileto, los Zuchos del Vado, Descomunal; and reggae funk with Guardarraya, Gondwana, Swing Original Monks, y los Amigos Invisibles <You’ll only know when the last group is on stage when they start playing.>

Como ingresar a los conciertos (How to get into the concerts) – Tickets are needed for the concerts listed above. They are free and available on the following dates at the estadio. Get your cumbia tickets el 29/10 starting from 9:00, rock tickets el 30/10 from 9:00, and reggae funk tickets el 31/10 from 9:00.

Ecuagenera (Gualaceo, km. 2 vía a Cuenca)– Casa Abierta (Open House) – from el 27/10-6/11 from 9-19:00 – more than 1,000 varieties of orchids in flower – discounts.

Titular –

Seis frentes de trabajo abiertos por reparación vial (Six road repair projects open) – The repaving plan for Cuenca streets is in its 3d phase. The city has 307 km of flexible pavement of which 164 km. are in normal or bad condition and will need attention. 105 km. will be repaved at at cost of $32 million and will benefit 433,000 Cuencanos. The 4th phase of repaving will improve 13.5 km. of roads in Quinta Chica, Miraflores, Misicata, Lazareto y Del Chofer and cost $4.1 million.

The 6 current projects include:

1. Av. De las Américas between Control Sur y Av. Turuhuayco

2. Av. Abelardo J. Andrade between Av. Del Chofer y Mutualista Azuay

3. Av. Héroes de Verdeloma between Av. De las Américas y Av. Gil Ramírez Dávalos

4. Av. Hurtado de Mendoza between Av. Huayna Cápac y Av. España

5. Av. Don Bosco between Tres Puentes y Av. De las Américas

6. Av. Loja between Av. De las Américas y Primero de Mayo.

Cuenca –

Cuenca, ciudad de ferias (Cuenca, city of fairs <and parades, too>) – During the Independence of Cuenca holidays there will be at least 1000 crafts and commercial booths in more than a dozen locations. Following are 7 of them:

1. Artesanías de América – From el 2-6/11 on Paseo 3 de Noviembre, 12 de Abril and the gardens of CIDAP. There will be 160 craftspeople from 10 countries including El Salvador, Colombia, Bolivia, Honduras, Chile, Brasil y India.

2. Obras de ceramistas – From el 1-6/11 from 10:00 there will be 20 ceramicists in the Casa de Chaguarchimbana. There will also be 35 local and national craftspeople outside the historic house.

3. Exhibición tradicional – From el 1-6/11 between 9:00 am to 10 pm, there will be craftspeople at Feria del Otorongo. The “Otolonganzo” will be in the same area from 1.4/11 a las 10:00.

4. Portal Artesanal – From el 2-6/11 in the “Cuenca Ciudad Mundial de la Artesanía” fair.

5. Gastronomía en marcados – The traditional Festival Gastronómico en los Mercados will be at the 27 de Febrero, 12 de Abril, 10 de Agosto, 9 de Octubre y 3 de Noviembre with hours starting at 9:00. Ventors in the food courts will be serving typical dishes of Cuenca.

6. Parque de la Madre – On el 4/11, the Feria Cuenca Viva will be on the esplanade of at Parque de la Madre next to the Planetarium. There will be stands with different products and live music. There will also be vendors around the running track.

7. Arte en la calle Sucre – Until el 6/11, craftspeople from different places will be on the sidewalk of calle Sucre next to the New Cathedral selling hats, shoes, jewelry and decorations.

From El Mercurio, jueves, 27/10/2022:

La nueva gasolina Súper sale a la venta (New Super gasoline goes on sale) – Súper Premium with 95 octane is replacing Súper with 92 octane. The price will be the same at $4.27 although only government gas stations and their affiliates will be obligated to sell at that price. Private stations can sell for more or less. The new gas is less polluting, emits less sulpher dioxide, and will extend the life of the engine. It will also allow auto dealers to import higher quality vehicles. <Does that mean we’re going to see more Benzes and BMWs and maybe even the odd Rolls or Bentley? The roads are going to have to get better with lower speed bumps before the pricey Italian sports cars can circulate without leaving their mufflers all over the roads.>

Deportes –

La Ruta Nocturna 10K regresa a los dos años (The Ruta Nocturna 10K is back after two years) – The Ruta Nocturna 10K run will be el sábado 29/10 a las 19:00, starting and ending in the parque El Paraíso. Register in the Mall del Río, cost – $20.00. There will be a gastronomic fair at noon, and a performance by comedian Paolo Ladino after the race.

And that’s all for today so hasta ? –

Jeanne