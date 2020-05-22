Economy is in crisis awaiting COE ‘yellow light’ decision; Big changes planned for public transit; Red Cross offers Covid tests; Driver’s licenses

Jueves, 21/5/2020

Hola, Todos –

Actividades –

De la pagina cultural –

Búnker Escénico – This organization formed by local artists and residents of Azuay has scheduled various activities on Facebook. Every lunes a las 20:30, it broadcasts “Lunes de tretro leído” in which well known people tell stories. On el sábado, 23/5 a las 19:30, it will present Sangre Inmortal, about two apprentice magicians who conduct a ritual to achieve immortality.

Bienal – The Fundación Municipal Vienal de Cuenca organized a drawing contest, “La casa, mi casa, tu casa,” for children between 8 & 12. 70 kids entered, and their drawings are part of a digital catalogue on the Bienal’s social networks.

Otras cosas –

Titular – Economía parada desespera (Despair from stopped economy) – Cuenca’s economy is in crisis due to the restrictions under the red stoplight. Friday, the cantonal COE will decide whether or not to change the color amid urgent pleas from productive sectors to reopen the economy to keep jobs and stop the crisis. Indurama’s director spoke of the situation saying, “esto es insostenible,” (this is “untenable” – your word for the day) with losses of 95%. It laid off 630 employees through despido intempestivo (untimely dismissal) so that their ex-employees would not lose their labor rights. The company also extended their health services and the commissary. About 7,000 — and probably many more — Cuencanos have lost their jobs in the last 2 months, accodring to the labor ministry. <All I can say is, I am so grateful to have Social Security.>

Bus service – The Dirección de Gestión de Movilidad of Cuenca announced that when buses resume service, they will run more continuously. Public transport will restart only when the stoplight goes to yellow <Enjoy the clean air while the red light lasts.> and they will run with bio-security protocols. The driver will be isolated in an acrylic compartment. The city is studying the possibility of combining some routes to improve frequencies with buses coming every 3, 4, or max. 5 minutes. Spokesman Guilherme Chalhoub said that before the pandemic, the average wait between buses was 8 minutes with each bus carrying 90 people. With the pandemic, each bus can only carry 27 so wait times need to decrease especially during horas pico (rush hour). <Will there still be a rush hour? How will they control the students when classes restart?>

Garbage transfer station – EMAC is working on a project for a garbage transfer station where garbage can be classified and transferred to larger trucks. This will reduce the number of trips to the Pichacay land fill and save $1,000,000. The landfill’s useful life is until 2031, and a transfer station will increase that by 4-5 years.

Cruz Roja – The Red Cross is seeing people at their medical center from 8-13:00 and they are planning to increase those hours. They provide services in family medicine, X-rays, ultrasounds, electrocardiograms and lab work. The fee for a medical exam is $10. They also do rapid tests for COVID-19 for $35. To make an appointment, call 283 8948 so as to avoid crowding at the center. The Red Cross is also calling for blood donations which can also be done at your house.

Drivers’ licenses – La Agencia Nacional de Tránsito (ANT) is delivering licenses to your house once you have done the paperwork on line. Go to www.ant.gob.ec. This is a pilot project in Azuay and Pichincha. Also during this health emergency, you will not be sanctioned if you’re driving with an expired license.

Duende Trueque (The barter elf/goblin/leprechaun) -The Duende Trueque event was created in 2003 to exchange things and services <like a cashless swap meet? I’m so proud of myself that I remembered swap meet.>, but the activity disappeared over time. However, with the pandemic, it has reappeared, only on Facebook. About 1,000 people have joined, mostly offering services. Join Duende Trueque on Facebook. You need to comply with certain requirements: exchanges do not involve money, information about your product or service, and what you are offering has to be legal.

Tree planting – 1,500 native trees were planted in communities in Tarqui Parish as part of a 4 million tree reforestation project led by the Gobierno Provincial del Azuay. They were planted along the riverbanks with the support of the residents who have also promised to protect them. The species included willow, chachaco, linden and eugenia as well as capulí, peach, apple, passion fruit, and reina Claudia.

Descuentos y compras –

Webinar – How to survive the coming collapse of the global economic model – presented by Daniel Estulin, author of The True History of the Bilderberg Club, and Doctor of Conceptual Intelligence – miércoles, 3/6 a las 17:00 – $20.00 – register at elmercurio.com.ec

And that´s all for today so Hasta ? –

Jeanne