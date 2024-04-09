Emergency ends but Noboa keeps the military on the streets, in the prisons; Jorge Glas hospitalized after drug overdose; Mexico-Ecuador flights continue

As the 90-day national emergency ended on Sunday, President Daniel Noboa issued an executive decree authorizing the continued use of the armed forces to support police in law enforcement operations. Military troops will also remain on duty in prisons, according to the decree.

In a statement, the presidential office justified use of troops due to the continuing internal armed conflict. “We have made impressive progress in 90 days but the job is not finished,” the press office said. “More work remains to be done to return peace and security to all Ecuadorians.”

The statement added that during the state of emergency, the weekly murder rate dropped from 220 to an average of 100. It also said that more than 300 gang leaders were arrested as well as thousands of gang “foot soldiers”.

Under the new decree, the use of armed forces will be focused in 38 cantons in Guayas, Los Rios, Manabi and Santa Helena Provinces. “We are experiencing peaceful conditions in most of the country and will concentrates new operations and personnel in areas that have experienced the greatest degree of violence,” the statement said.

With the end of the state of emergency, all curfews have been cancelled as have restrictions on public gatherings.

A 60-day state of emergency went into January 8 as a result of a series of prison riots and the takeover of the TC television station in Guayaquil by a criminal gang. The emergency was extended an additional 30 days on March 7, ending Sunday.

Glas stable after possible suicide attempt

Former Ecuador vice president Jorge Glas was hospitalized Monday afternoon, three days after his arrest during a controversial raid of the Mexican embassy in Quito. Glas was rushed to a military hospital in Guayaquil after he was found unresponsive in his prison cell, the national prison agency said Monday. The agency said Glas overdosed on sleeping pills and anti-depressants, in a possible suicide attempt.

Doctors said later the effect of the drugs was intensified by the fact Glas had refused to eat since arriving at the prison on Saturday.

Early Monday night, authorities reported that Glas’ condition had improved and that he was responsive and in stable condition. They said he would remain hospitalized at least until Tuesday afternoon.

Glas was recently accused by prosecutors of embezzling government funds meant to help rebuild after a 2016 earthquake. He is also charged with sexual harassment of a former employee. He had entered the Mexican embassy in December seeking asylum, a request that was granted on the day of the embassy raid.

Prison officials said that Glas made at least two suicide attempts while serving an earlier corruption sentence.

Flights between Ecuador and Mexico continue

Commercial flights between Ecuador and Mexico continue as scheduled, despite the break in diplomatic relations. Ecuador’s Civil Aviation Directorate said Monday afternoon that a statement prohibiting air travel between the two countries was released prematurely and its measures are not in effect.

Mexico and Ecuador broke off diplomatic relations Saturday following Ecuador’s raid of the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest former vice president Jorge Glas.

Currently, only Aeromexico offers service between the two countries, with five weekly non-stop flights between Quito and Guayaquil and Mexico City. In 2023, 54,600 Ecuadorians flew to Mexico City on Aeromexico.