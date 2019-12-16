Expat murdered in Challuabamba, 16 locations to buy New Year’s dummies, 10,000 liters of chicha

Lunes, 16/12/2019

Gallery – Cu Galery has two locations from which ecologically designed products are sold. The main location is on av. Manuel J. Calle next to Supermaxi del Vergel, and the second is at Borrero 739 between Sucre y Pres. Córdova. According to owner María José Machado, the motto of the store is to sell things that bring a smile to your face. Currently 45 designers of costume jewelry, jewelry, toys, men’s and women’s clothing, shoes and paper objects from Cuenca and other cantons are represented.

Otras cosas –

Titular – Delfín hace historia (Delfín (dolphin) makes history) – Delfín is only the 3d club not from either Guayaquil or Quito to win the title. <And I bet that Deportiva Cuenca is not one of the other 2 champions not from GYE or UIO.>

Expat Murdered – Northamericana Nancy Thalmann was found dead in her home in the Colinas subdivision in Challuabamba Sunday morning with initial investigations indicate she had been murdered. She and her husband had separate bedrooms and when he called her for breakfast there was no response. He found her in her room, unconscious on the floor. Agents from Dinased and a team from the Criminal Unit found her face up in a pool of blood and showing signs of violence. On Monday, police announced the arrest of Alfredo R., 26, a Venezuelan national who worked the Thalmann home.

Municipal taxes – The city is hoping to collect $59,303,089 in 2020 from property taxes, alcabalas (a tax on property transfers or a tax in general? – our word for the day), rates, and contributions. These taxes will contribute 25% to the municipal budget.

Free <Did I get your attention?> chicha – El domingo, the Pulla Álvarez family started preparing 10,000 liters of chicha to serve to 40,000 people who will take part in and watch the Gran Pasada del Niño Viajero el 24/12. They will be serving chicha (a fermented drink) and pan de pascua (Easter bread) at the corner of General Torres y Simón Bolívar. The family has been doing this for 50 years in gratitude to the Divino Niño (Holy Child) for curing an illness. This is the 5th generation to make chicha, and the family pays for the ingredients and does all the work without any outside help.

<This is for all you cooks and foodies out there.>The 15 member family makes the chicha in 4 huge stainless steel tanks set up in the back of the large family home on Remigio Crespo. The main ingredient is sugar cane from Yunguilla with cedrón, chamomile, basil, hierba luisa, cinnamon, orange leaves, cloves, star anise, ishpingo, pineapple, and naranjilla. The mixture is boiled and left to rest for a few days. Then the panela (brown sugar) is added which starts the fermentation process so that it will be ready on the 24th. The family has also contracted with various bakeries to make the Easter bread. It is all delivered to the distribution site in military vehicles.

Monigotes – 16 locations have been approved by the city for the sale of Año Viejo monigotes (Old Year dummies), masks and fireworks. 369 vendors will set up in regular parks, linear parks, and other locations with high traffic. <If you can’t find a location, you’re probably not leaving your LazyBoy.>

