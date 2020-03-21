Free medical videoconferencing, Pharmacies extend hours, Free taxis for dialysis cancer treatments, Food distributed to the poor

Viernes, 20/3/2020

Hola, Todos –

Titular – Se triplican casos en Cuenca por Covid-19 (Covid-19 Cases in Cuenca triple) –

Patient demand has diminished at the regional hosp. allowing doctors to visit quarantined patients and those with respiratory illnesses.

The Mayor’s office has a mobile app to videoconference with doctors for free. Go to www.telesaludalcaldíacuenca.ec from 8-13:00 and 14-17:30. There will be 10 doctors working. <Now don’t you wish you’d paid more attention to learning Spanish?>

Doctors are allowed to move freely, salvoconducto or not.

Patients with catastrophic illnesses or who are receiving dialysis, hemodialysis, or cancer treatments can get free taxi rides with 24 taxis available. Call 2 810 122 or sent a WhatsApp message to 0983 900 776.

INSPI has started testing in Cuenca, at Santa Inés and starting lunes, at the Vicente Corral Moscoso hospital.

10,000 food kits will be distributed to vulnerable groups, informal vendors, and beggers.

Strict controls on the roads. Controls are set up at the entrances to Cuenca in Sayausí (connection to Guayas), Panamericana sur (connection to El Oro), and Panamericana Norte (connection to Cañar).

Home delivery services are growing and drivers need to get a health card.

Pharmacies will be open at least 12 hours a day and won’t sell flu medications without a prescription. <Good thing the vet gave me a prescription for the cough medicine for the cat. The medicine is for children.>

4 people arrested for violating curfew. They were apprehended around 22:00 on 18/3 in the Puente Roto sector and are in preventive prison. <Their faces are blurred out in the photo, but they look young.>

Penalties for blocking evacuation flights. Preventing the European evacuation flight from landing is a crime called “interferencia ilícita” (unlawful interference), and is judged like terrorism. The penalty can be 10-13 years and fine of up to $5,000. <So those of you yelling “lock her up,” might get your wish for Guayaquil’s mayor.>

Brazil has closed its land borders although goods and returning citizens will be allowed to enter.

Jeanne