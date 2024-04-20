Government extends electricity emergency as voters head to the polls; Friday rains offer some relief

President Daniel Noboa declared a 60-day national emergency Friday aimed at “managing the commotion and public calamity” of Ecuador’s electricity crisis. “Current conditions require urgent state intervention to protect and guarantee electricity service to citizens,” the government said in a statement.

The new emergency expands and extends the emergency declared on Monday, which the presidential news office said was “narrow and technical in nature.” Since Sunday night, power blackouts of eight hours and sometimes longer have been applied throughout the country. The government cites the ongoing drought for the disruptions but is also blaming officials working in the public electric companies, accusing 21, including the former energy minister, of corruption and possible sabotage.

Although the new emergency allows the armed forces to assist police in maintaining order, it does not include curfews or restrictions on public gatherings.

The government also announced Friday there will be no blackouts during Sunday’s referendum election. The National Electoral Council says that all preparations for the election have been completed at the voting stations. Ecuadorians will vote on 11 questions presented by President Daniel Noboa, several of them related to strengthening law enforcement.

Noboa justified the new emergency rules on the grounds that the electrical interruptions cause high economic losses in the national productive sector and for employment.

According to the government statement, the emergency decree provides the Ministry of Economy with the additional resources to deal with the electricity crisis. “In addition, it orders the mobilization of the forces of public order, the National Police and the armed forces throughout the country to guarantee the security of critical energy infrastructure facilities, to prevent terrorist attacks or other threats that may affect operations,” the government said.

Heavy to moderate rain that fell in much of the country Friday was good news for hydroelectric generations plants. River and reservoir levels at the Mazar-Paute and Coca Coda Sinclair generation facilities were rising Friday night and could provide additional productrion capacity in coming days. “This is wonderful news but it does not mean the emergency is over,” said acting Energy Minister Roberto Luque. “We need another 10 to 15 days of rain like this to fully restore our capacity.”

The National Meteorology Institute is predicting more rain through the weekend and early next week.