In an about-face, the government says there will be no holiday lockdown on Friday

The government has reversed an earlier decision to include Friday’s Labor Day holiday in a three-day weekend lockdown. On Saturday night, President’s Lenin Moreno’s communication office announced that Friday will be subject to the 8 p.m. curfew that will apply from Monday to Thursday.

“The weekend curfew will begin at 8 p.m. Friday night and end at 5 a.m. Monday, not from 8 p.m. on Thursday,” the announcement said. “Although Friday is a holiday, the curfew will not apply on this occasion.”

Interior Minister Gabriel Martínez, who had announced the three-day lockdown on Friday, said the change was made to give citizens more freedom on the holiday. “The president decided that it would be unfair to confine people on Labor Day, April 30, and decided that mobility would be the same as for the rest of the week,” he said.

Martínez’s earlier announcement on Twitter about the three-day confinement was deleted.