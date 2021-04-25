Subscribe to our free newsletter!

Opera Concert have been postpone until further notice

See community posts

In an about-face, the government says there will be no holiday lockdown on Friday

Apr 25, 2021 | 0 comments

Views: 80

The government has reversed an earlier decision to include Friday’s Labor Day holiday in a three-day weekend lockdown. On Saturday night, President’s Lenin Moreno’s communication office announced that Friday will be subject to the 8 p.m. curfew that will apply from Monday to Thursday.

President Lenin Moreno made the decision to allow free mobility on Friday until 8 p.m.

“The weekend curfew will begin at 8 p.m. Friday night and end at 5 a.m. Monday, not from 8 p.m. on Thursday,” the announcement said. “Although Friday is a holiday, the curfew will not apply on this occasion.”

Interior Minister Gabriel Martínez, who had announced the three-day lockdown on Friday, said the change was made to give citizens more freedom on the holiday. “The president decided that it would be unfair to confine people on Labor Day, April 30, and decided that mobility would be the same as for the rest of the week,” he said.

Martínez’s earlier announcement on Twitter about the three-day confinement was deleted.

Sponsored ad

Recent articles

Proposal submitted to regulate the “progressive use of force” through a single organic law

Ecuador has penal reforms for police officers and prison guides on the subject and regulations for the military, the application of which is being analyzed by the CC.

The Government is seeking, through a single organic law, to regulate the progressive use of force in all security institutions...

Continue reading

Community Posts

TEMPORARY AND PERMANENT VISAS: GUARANTEED!!!

Workshops for pregnant women – Fundación Núr

Two Specials This Week at YarnLux – boutique de hilo

Help Crea tu Espacio Foundation “Godmother and godfather for a day”.

Granny nougat

Ecuapaca Brings Ecuador to You

Anubis Restaurant Brings Pleasure Back to the Dining Table

Get Your New Favorite Beer Delivered Straight to Your Door

More community posts

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!