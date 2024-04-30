Power cuts will be suspended for Labor Day weekend, reduced for the rest of the week

Energy Minister Roberto Luque announced Monday that there will be no power blackouts during the Labor Day holiday weekend, from Friday through Sunday. He said the decision was based on improving conditions at the country’s hydroelectric generation facilities and the resolution of power grid connection issues with Colombia.

In addition, he said the length of blackouts for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be reduced, most likely to two to three hours a day. He added: “I believe the eight-hour interruptions are behind us.”

Luque said that recent rainfall is refilling reservoirs at power generation plants and that the country’s largest producer, the Mazar-Paute complex, is operating at 73% capacity. “We are also receiving increased amounts of rain at the Coca Coda Sinclair facility but because of sediment build-up in the reservoir, we are having to turn off the turbines occasionally to carry out cleaning operations.”

In his daily press Monday, Luque said the restoration of the power grid connection with Colombia is “very good news.” Colombia’s Electricity Ministry had suspended the connection Thursday, citing drought conditions and low water supplies. “After several conversations, we have reactivated the interconnection with Colombia, which is important for several reasons and, just as important, they have decided to sell us energy again,” he said. “Like us, rainfall in the last week is refilling their reservoirs.”

Luque said he was pleasantly surprised by a Sunday social media post by Colombian President Gustavo Petro offering to resume selling electricity to Ecuador. “They had ended almost all transfers due to the drought, but the president said improving conditions meant they could begin again,” Luque said. “He seemed concerned about the effect blackouts were having on Ecuadorians, which we appreciate.”