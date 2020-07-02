Refugee assistance group GRACE presents ‘Music for Medicines’ in online benefit concert

By Karla Sanchez Arismendi

GRACE, the organization helping Venezuelan refugees in Cuenca, is holding a “Music for Medicines” online concert at 3 p.m. on Friday to raise case for the purchase of medicine.

The concert will stream live with Cuenca expat and Broadway Star Cindy Benson, locally famous Pianist David Zoernig and the talented Venezuelan Bass player, Freyler López, through the Facebook Page: @grace4refugees and before a small audience at La Guarida restaurant.

“Venezuelan refugees are having a desperately difficult time and many of them are forced to beg on the streets. Lots of them need medicines that they cannot afford,” says Rafael Escalante, a surgeon at La Paz Clinic and Fundación GRACE President.

GRACE and its volunteer doctors treat between 10 to 15 refugees’ patients a day, supplying free medicine to those who cannot afford it. The organization recently added psychological consultations to their services and will soon offer free dental consultations.

“We hope this wonderful music will encourage people to donate medicine or cash to help the refugee community,” Escalante said, adding that the performers are donating their talents for this cause.

The program includes songs such as: “At the end of the Day,” ” Do you hear the people sing?” and of course, “I dreamed a dream.

“The main objective of GRACE is for refugees to help other refugees. The GRACE team includes Venezuelan professionals like doctors, nurses, accountants, journalists, and more. It also has a Garage project to collect and donate clothing and blankets for the refugees.

The concert will be online at @grace4refugees and cash donations are welcomed at https://giverefugeesachance.org/donate/