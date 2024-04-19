‘Sabotage’ at Mazar power plant denied; Blackouts won’t affect election; Some blame Correistas for blackouts; Another mayor is gunned down

The manager of the Rio Paute-Mazar hydroelectric complex in eastern Azuay Province is disputing a claim that the release of water at the Mazar reservoir was an act of sabotage. “This information is incorrect and no actions were taken at Mazar to disrupt electric generation,” Jose Gomez of Celec Sur said Thursday. “All procedures at the complex are intended to increase production.”

Earlier in the day, National Communication Secretary Roberto Izurieta told a reporter that he believed water was intentionally released at the Mazar reservoir in an “act of sabotage” to damage the country’s power supply. “I am told that the floodgates were opened to let water run out, making the Mazar generators inoperable,” he said.

Gomez says the water release was, in fact, intentional but that it was done to raise the water level at another reservoir downstream on the Rio Paute. “We have three generation stations at the complex and the water was transferred to increase production capacity,” he said. “The Mazar reservoir had fallen to a level where it can no longer power its generators, but downstream generation continues, although at a reduced rate.”

Gomez added that the new round of power blackouts has generated “unhelpful hysteria” in the public and political sectors. “Mistakes were certainly made in the current crisis and it is possible crimes were committed, but our staff at the Mazar complex are doing everything we can to optimize generation under difficult circumstances. We cannot lose sight of the fact that this crisis is mostly the result of historic drought conditions. Let’s all pray for rain.”

Some blame the Correistas for blackouts

Several members of the National Assembly are claiming that former Energy Minister Andrea Arrobo is a Correista and should never have been appointed to a ministerial position by President Daniel Noboa. Arrobo was fired Monday after she announced a new series of electrical blackouts after saying days earlier there would be no blackouts. She has been accused of concealing information about the severity of the energy crisis, and possibly of sabotage.

“I blame the president for allowing the Correistas to control strategic sectors of the country’s operations,” said Construye Assemblywoman Ana Galarza. “She [Arrobo] was installed as part of the agreement between Noboa and the Correistas that is now falling apart.” Galarza added that Construye plans to begin impeachment proceedings against Arrobo.

Assemblyman Galo Lara, member of the Quevedo Socialist and Patriotic Society parties, also blames the government’s agreement with Citizens Revolution for the energy crisis. “I don’t know if this was sabotage on her [Arrobo’s] part or simply incompetence, but it reveals the danger of the alliance the president formed with the RC,” he said. “Now that Correista corruption has been exposed, it is time for him [Noboa] to break all connections.”

Blackouts will not affect Sunday’s election

President of the National Electoral Council (CNE) said Thursday that electric blackouts will not affect Sunday’s referendum election. “We have received assurances from the government that there will be no electricity interruptions at the polling stations on Sunday,” she said. “We are in communication with all local power suppliers, and they tell us they will take quick action in the case of emergency situations. We do not expect any problems.”

An estimated 13 million Ecuadorians are expected to show up at the polls Sunday to vote on 11 questions presented by President Daniel Noboa, several of them related in strengthening law enforcement in the country.

Another mayor is gunned down

Camilo Ponce Enríquez Mayor José Sánchez was shot and killed Wednesday night as returned home from an exercise class. He becomes the latest casualty in a series of more than a dozen murders of elected officials since early 2023.

Although an investigation is underway, police say the murder is likely connected to illegal mining activity in the community located on the border of Azuay and Guayas Provinces. “In February, we arrested a suspected Los Lobos gang leader believed involved in mining activity in the Camilo Ponce Enríquez canton,” a police captain said. “This is speculation, but it is based on substantial evidence.”

In October 2023, Sánchez’s residence was the target of an armed attack, hit by more than 20 bullets. The gunmen escaped and no arrests were made.