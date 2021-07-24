Vaccination surge continues as Ecuador ranks first in Latin America in doses per day

For the second consecutive week, Ecuador ranked first among all Latin American countries in administering Covid-19 vaccines per capita, with an average of 300,000 a day receiving the jab. Last week, the country led the world in the category, according to the World Health Organization.

Ecuador’s Health Ministry credits the high vaccination rate with news that the delta Covid-19 variant has entered the country. Two weeks ago, the country lagged the Latin American average in per capita vaccinations.

The Ministry reported Friday that a total of 8,150,000 Ecuadorians have received one dose of the vaccine while 2,125,000 have received two. “We are doing very well and are on pace to reach our goal of fully vaccinating nine million citizens by September,” said Juan Zapata, president of the national Emergency Operations Committee. “Of course, we will continue vaccinations after reaching the goal and hope to have 70 to 75 percent of the entire population protected by the end of the year.”

According to Ministry figures, 73 percent, or 1,045,547, of Ecuadorians over the age of 65 have been fully vaccinated with another 14.2 percent receiving one dose.

Among those 50 to 65, 22.3 percent, or 498,085, are fully vaccinated while 15.1 percent have received one dose.

Among those 16 to 49, 7.2 percent, or 611,532,896, are fully vaccinated while 48.2 percent have received one dose.

Since Ecuador’s vaccination program began in January, The Health Ministry reports that 5,595,782 doses of the Sinovac vaccine have been administered followed by 3,292,379 for Pfizer and 1,388,523 for AstraZeneca.

The record for number of vaccines given in a day was 403,944 on July 15.