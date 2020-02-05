Boutique Hotel Plaza Azul — a gem in the center of Old Cuenca

Sponsored post

The charm of Cuenca lies in its beautiful colonial architecture in the city center. Recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, Cuenca’s El Centro is a wonderful destination for visitors because many of the most historic attractions can be visited on foot.

When visiting Cuenca, then, it makes sense to stay in El Centro, to be able to step back in time, feel at one with the culture and history, to be able to walk in the parks and visit cathedrals, museums, and restaurants and just wander the city streets.

Many prefer a boutique hotel rather than a big chain hotel, especially when visiting an historic city like Cuenca. The Boutique Hotel Plaza Azul fits the bill. A patrimonial building more than 100 years old, the entire hotel has been renovated with superb attention to detail, preserving the colonial charm while outfitting the rooms with modern bathrooms, soundproofed windows, and high-quality bedding. Each of the nine rooms, including two suites,is unique with its own design and style, many with balconies and all with private baths. One especially sumptuous suite features a therapeutic Jacuzzi tub.

With a 24-hour front desk, transport services available to pick you up at the airport, personal service and warm hospitality, visitors to Cuenca feel safe and protected, a home away from home. All rooms include free breakfast, free Wi-Fi, free cancellation, and daily housekeeping.

Located in the heart of Cuenca, in the historic Plaza San Sebastian, all rooms face west or east, with terrific views ofboth the San Sebastian Church and the Cajas Mountains to the west, or the iconic New Cathedral blue domes to the east.

Boutique Hotel Plaza Azul is just a minute walk from the Museum of Modern Art, or a five-block stroll up Calle Simon Bolivar to Parque Calderon, the main square of the city, bordered by the Old Cathedral and the New Cathedral.

The neighborhood bustles with shops, restaurants, and coffee shops — but unlike hotels closer to Parque Calderon, San Sebastian Plaza is peaceful in the evening — Boutique Hotel Plaza Azul is perfectly situated to explore the city on foot.

Enjoy a delicious breakfast with your room rate, as well as first-rate food throughout the day.



Spanish-born chef Raul Carballo prepares authentic Andalusian breakfasts, lunches, and dinners in Boutique Hotel Plaza Azul’s charming restaurant.

Start your day with your choice of ‘desayuno de la casa’ or ‘desayuno español’. The house breakfast includes eggs and bacon, fresh-baked bread and jam, your choice of fresh juice of the day, yogurt and granola, and of course, tea or coffee. The Spanish breakfast includes fresh orange juice, fresh-baked bread with olive oil, tomato jam, and Serrano ham, and coffee or tea.

The lunch and dinner menu includes tapas Españolas, including a traditional ‘tortilla de patata’, a Spanish omelet made with eggs and potatoes, served at room temperature. Try a ‘sanduche Español’ (Spanish sandwich) and choose from a variety of gourmet ingredients, from jamón de España (Serrano ham), to pork, grilled chicken, queso (cheese) or vegetarian, served on a crusty baguette or whole grain bread. Craving a burger? Chef Raul will prepare a savory ‘hamburguesa española’ to order,topped with bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomato, and served with fresh ‘patatas fritas’. Other special Andalusian tapas include pulpo de la Gallega- Galician-style octopus; gambas al ajillo – garlic prawns; platters of chorizo – Spanish sausage and quesos- cheeses; y más.

You’re Invited! Come and raise a toast to the Boutique Hotel Plaza Azul, Friday, February 7, 5:30 pm.



Many will know the new proprietor of this boutique hotel, realtor Carla Encarnación Gonzaga, of Real Estate Clegsa Carla Encarnación. Carla is excited to show off this wonderfully renovated hotel andinvites everyoneto come and raise a toast!

Experience the views from one of the balconied rooms that look over the San Sebastian Plaza. Enjoy a free glass of sangria to celebrate the new Grand Opening on Friday, February 7, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

And bring your appetite. Chef Raul will be preparing paella and his signature $2 tapas in this toast to a ‘Night of Spain’. Artisanal Spanish beer is priced specially at $2 per bottle, wine for $2 per glass, and non-alcoholic beverages are available too.

Come and sit and sip your sangria in the charming flower-filled lobby garden and ponder how lucky we are to live in Cuenca, and have such a gem to share with our visitors and friends.

Valentine’s Day 2020

Chef Raul will be preparing a special paella dinner for Valentine’s Day, February 14, Friday that will include his authentic Spanish tapas. Dinner includes a glass of sangria or wine, and is $14.99.

Reservations are necessary, so please call to reserve your table for this special evening. Dinner service will be from 6-10 pm. The regular menu will be available too.

Boutique Hotel Plaza Azul

8-64 Colonel Guillermo Tálbot betweenSimon Bolivar y Sucre

San Sebastian Plaza, Cuenca

Reservations:

+593 07-282-5785

0968905916

0995346050

Email: azuldelaplaza@hotmail.com

Restaurant hours:

Open for Breakfast every day at 8 am

Friday and Saturday: open until 9:30 pm

Monday – Thursday and Sunday: open until 7 pm