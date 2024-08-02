Cuenca Circle of Friends supports new expats, encourages respect for community and has fun too

By Jim Smith

Cuenca Circle of Friends is a Facebook group dedicated to creating a supportive and engaging community for expats living in Cuenca, Ecuador. With an impressive membership of 1,800 and a growth rate of 100 new members per month since its inception in February 2023, this group has quickly become a vital resource for newcomers and long-term residents alike.

The average age of the group is 62 and ranges from digital nomads in their twenties to retirees in their sixties and over. Mostly couples, both straight and gay, with 25% of the newer members in exploratory mode. 90% of the members are potentially permanent.

Community and Growth: The rapid growth of Cuenca Circle of Friends is a testament to the welcoming and inclusive atmosphere fostered by its members. The group offers a diverse range of activities that cater to various interests, ensuring that everyone can find something enjoyable and meaningful to participate in.

Weekly Meetups: One of the standout features of this group is its schedule of weekly meetups, which provides numerous opportunities for members to connect and socialize.

Thursday Breakfasts:

Every Thursday, members gather for breakfast at Kolo Restaurant in Cuenca, creating a warm and friendly environment where both newcomers and long-term expats mingle and share experiences. These breakfasts are perfect for starting the day with engaging conversations and delicious food.

Midweek Meet-up:

Wednesday afternoons at La Craft Brewery the group meets for cocktails and a choice of Lacrafts’ quality full bodied craft beers. They also get to sit in a comfortable environment of good music while enjoying a good selection of delicious food accompanied by great sourdough bread.

Thursday Afternoon Dive Bar:

Thursdays starting at 4 p.m., the group meets on the banks of the Rio Tomebamba river at Inca Bar and Lounge, the best dive bar in town. Some sit inside and socialize while others prefer the relaxing outside environment. They unwind and build friendships with their counterparts who have been around for a while.

Sunday Morning Walks:

For those who enjoy staying active and exploring the local scenery, the Sunday morning walks to Parque Paraiso are a fantastic way to get some exercise while enjoying the beauty of Cuenca. These walks are not only good for physical health but also provide an opportunity for deeper connections as members walk and talk together.

Code of Conduct for Cuenca Circle of Friends

The group has developed a code of conduct for its members. They are very dedicated to becoming an integral part of their new home. Here is a list of do’s and don’ts practiced by the group.

Do’s

Learn the Language: Make an effort to learn the local language, even basic phrases, to help you navigate daily life and integrate better into the community. Respect Local Customs: Familiarize yourself with and respect local customs, traditions, and etiquette. This shows appreciation for the culture and helps build positive relationships. Try Local Cuisine: Embrace the local cuisine and be open to trying new dishes. It’s a great way to experience the culture and bond with locals. Explore the Area: Take time to explore your new surroundings, including local markets, parks, and historical sites. It helps you feel more connected to your new home. Make Local Friends: Build relationships with locals to enrich your experience and gain insights into the culture and lifestyle. Stay Informed About Safety: Stay updated on local safety advice and follow guidelines to ensure your well-being. Be Patient: Adjusting to a new country can take time. Be patient with yourself and the process of adapting to a different way of life. Understand the Cost of Living: Research and understand the cost of living to manage your finances effectively. Participate in Community Events: Join local events, festivals, and activities to immerse yourself in the culture and meet new people. Respect the Environment: Be mindful of the local environment and follow practices like recycling and conserving resources.

Don’ts

Don’t Isolate Yourself: Avoid isolating yourself within an expat community. Engaging with locals enriches your experience. Don’t Make Assumptions: Don’t assume that things will work the same way as in your home country. Be open to learning and adapting. Don’t Neglect Legal Requirements: Ensure you understand and comply with local laws, including visa requirements and residency regulations. Don’t Ignore Health Precautions: Be aware of health risks and take necessary precautions, such as vaccinations and safe food practices. Don’t Be Impatient: Processes and services might take longer than what you’re used to. Practice patience and understand that things work differently. Don’t Overlook Cultural Sensitivities: Avoid topics or actions that may be culturally sensitive or offensive. Don’t Disrespect Local Norms: Dressing inappropriately or disregarding local norms can be seen as disrespectful. Be mindful of local expectations. Don’t Be Afraid to Ask for Help: If you’re unsure about something, don’t hesitate to ask for help or clarification from locals or fellow expats. Don’t Overpack: Bring essentials but don’t overpack. You can usually find what you need locally, and it helps you adapt to local products and brands. Don’t Neglect Networking: Don’t miss opportunities to network with both locals and other expats. Building a support system is crucial for a smooth transition.

Cuenca Circle of Friends is more than just a Facebook group: it’s a thriving community that has become an essential part of expat life in Cuenca. The variety of activities and the consistent growth in membership highlight the group’s success in creating a welcoming and supportive environment. Whether you’re a new arrival looking to make friends or a long-term resident seeking to expand your social circle, Cuenca Circle of Friends offers something for everyone. With its regular meetups and active online presence, this group truly embodies the spirit of camaraderie and connection that makes expat life in Cuenca so enriching.

For more information about Cuenca Circle of Friends, and to join, click here.