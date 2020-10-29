Cuenca Salmon continues to expand its service and to add new products

By Lenny Charnoff
The other day a long time customer said that “Cuenca Salmon reminds me of Trader Joe’s in the United States”.
I said, “Thank you, for the compliment. I appreciate the positive comparison. Can you tell me why?”
“Here’s why,” she answered. “With points I earn on the Frequent Purchase Program,
- the prices are very affordable,
- You have exotic products like aged beef from Uruguay, salmon from Chile and paiche from the Amazon. You have healthy organics like Shrimp and Tilapia. Plus, your eco-friendly policy to recycle shopping bags appeals to me.”
I reflected on these points as I considered this article, customers can order from CuencaSalmon.com any way they are comfortable.
The website offers the best choice because each product earns Frequent Buyer points for a future purchase. I have several customers who are pescadorians — they order fish every week. They often save $10 or more by using the web site.
Of course, there are customers who are tech phobic, not comfortable using a website to order food. They can call or email me their order.
Some customers are more comfortable with Facebook or WhatsApp and I can accept orders that way, as well.
I usually don’t work on Sundays but a good customer called me one lazy Sunday morning saying she was having unexpected guests, could she get some steaks delivered. I have a superb dedicated moto driver delivering for me. I contacted him to deliver the order by 3:30 p.m. I suggested to the customer that I take the steaks out of my freezer and start the defrosting process so that the steaks would be ready for grilling upon delivery.
I am constantly on the lookout for healthy product to add to the inventory while helping support local businesses. Our latest additions: sugar free chocolate, lobster tails and whole lobster, as well as some sugar free jams.
I enjoy supporting local charities like GRACE and Mujeres cont Exito women’s shelter. I am able to support local artists in Cuenca by buying commercials at the La Guarida Restaurant Film Nights. This money goes directly to the performing artist.
I write a weekly newsletter that contains healthy fish tips, recipes for different products and specials. Subscribers submit their favorite recipes. Every recipe selected wins a free portion of salmon for the customer. A favorite in the newsletter is the weekly trivia contest. The first right answer wins a portion of salmon. Once a quarter I try extra hard to stump my customers. For this quarterly trivia, each correct answer wins a portion of fish.
___________________
To see all Cuenca Salmon’s products and to sign up for for Lenny’s newsletter, go to the website. Lenny’s email is graygeek@gmail.com.