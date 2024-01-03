Dental Implants Vacation, Cuenca Ecuador – Find Health in Ecuador

Subscribe to Newsletter

Jan 3, 2024

At the “Find Health in Ecuador Dental Clinic”, we’ve got you covered for both Dental Tourism and your Dental Work in Ecuador. All of our Ecuador Dental Services are 100% GUARANTEED, and as we only employ American Standards of Dental Care in Ecuador, there’s no worries to be had just because you’re not in ‘Kansas’ anymore (mind the pun). We’re here to give you the smile that you’ve always wanted, so that when your Dental Treatment Plan has been completed, you can trust us when we tell you, “You’re Gonna Like the Way You Look – In fact, We 100% Guarantee it!”.

Adam Elliot Altholtz ("Find Health in Ecuador Dental Clinic")

Adam Elliot Altholtz serves as the Administrator & Patient Coordinator of the “Find Health in Ecuador Dental Clinic”, along with his fellow Expats' beloved 'Dr. No Pain', right here in Cuenca, Ecuador, and for purposes of discussing all your Dental needs and questions, is available virtually 24/7 on all 365 days of the year, including holidays. Adam proudly responds to ALL Expat patients from at least 7:00am to 9:00pm Ecuador time, again every single day of the year (and once more even on holidays), when you write to him by email at info@findhealthinecuador.com and also by inquiry submitted on the Dental Clinic's fully detailed website of www.findhealthinecuador.com for you to visit any time, by day or night. Plus, you can reach Adam directly by WhatsApp at +593 98 392 9606 or by his US phone number of 1‐(941)‐227‐0114, and the Dental Clinic’s Ecuador phone number for local Expats residing in Cuenca is 07‐410‐8745. ALWAYS, you will receive your full Dental Service in English (NEVER in Spanish), per you as an Expat either living in or desiring to visit Cuenca by your Dental Vacation, plus also to enjoy all of Ecuador's wonders that are just waiting for you to come arouse and delight your senses.

