Ecuador trade minister rushes to complete free trade agreement with the U.S. before election

Mar 27, 2021

By Doug Palmer

With just a short time left in office, Ecuadorian Trade Minister Iván Ontaneda hopes to put his country and the United States on a path toward a free trade agreement. In an interview with Morning Trade, Ontaneda said a deal would help put Ecuador on a level playing field with Colombia and Peru, its two Andean neighbors that already have FTAs with the United States.

Ecuador hopes to complete a free trade agreement with the U.S. before the April 11 presidential runoff election.

But his drive comes in the midst of a run-off presidential election in which leftist economist Andrés Arauz is leading his conservative rival Guillermo Lasso by a nearly 10-point margin, according to a poll conducted earlier this month. Two other polls, however, show the race as a dead heat two weeks before the runoff.

Arauz is the candidate of former President Rafael Correa’s Union of Hope party, which favors state-led development projects and social spending funded largely by commodities exports. Current Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno reversed many of Correa’s policies and adopted a more free-market approach.

GSP not enough: Still, Ontaneda said he believes whichever candidate wins in April would want to pursue talks on a free trade agreement with the U.S. Ecuador currently has duty free access for many goods under the Generalized System of Preferences program, but that’s not as comprehensive as a free trade agreement would be.

“Ecuador, unfortunately, year after year, needs to knock on the door to please ask for a preference in their tariffs,” Ontaneda said, speaking through a translator, referring to USTR’s process for deciding whether to add certain items to GSP. More importantly, the absence of a free trade pact with the United States “has not allowed us to enter in an efficient way to the added-value chains which are fundamental to the economy of a country,” he said.
Credit: Politico

In Presidential Debate, Lasso calls Arauz a liar 12 times, Arauz attacks banks 15 times

The Presidential Debate organized by the National Electoral Council was held this past Sunday, March 21, 2021. The candidates to occupy the seat in Carondelet, Andrés Arauz and Guillermo Lasso, both spoke about their proposals for the second-round elections, which will be held on April 11.

Here is the complete transcription of the debate (it is extremely long). Continue reading

