Eight die in Pastaza Province helicopter crash

Five soldiers and three civilians were killed Friday morning when their army helicopter crashed in a remote area of Tiwino canton in Pastaza Province. The civilians were officials from Ecuador’s Risk Management Secretariat.

The flight was carrying food and other supplies to three Amazon communities affected by recent flooding.

The crash occurred at 9:30 a.m. but the deaths were not confirmed until early evening, after searchers reached the crash site.

The victims were identified as Maj. Andres Sierra, who was piloting the aircraft, co-pilot Lieutenant Jaime Cordones, flight engineer Sergeant Leonardo Gutierrez, and mechanics Cristian Morales and Edgar Montesdeoca. The dead Risk Management employees were Katya Aragón, Diego Ima and Erik Reyes.

Because of heavy rain in the crash area, the army said it would recover the bodies on Saturday.

The army said an investigation will begin immediately into the cause of the crash but offered no further details.