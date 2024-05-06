Electric blackouts are suspended for at least a week as rains refill reservoirs

There will be no electric blackouts until at least May 13, Energy Minister Roberto Luque announced Sunday. “The decision is based on increasing power generation at the Mazar-Paute facilities,” he said. He cautioned, however, that repairs to the Coca Codo Sinclair, the country’s largest hydro plant, could require new blackouts later in the month.

Weekend rains have boosted power generation at three Paute River hydro plants.

Luque said the restoration of the power grid connection with Colombia means that if new blackouts are necessary, they will be for short durations. “Like us, Colombia has received increased rainfall since mid-April and this allows transfers to Ecuador, if necessary,” he said.

The repair and cleaning work at Coca Codo Sinclair involves removal of sedimentation in the reservoir and the cleaning of generation equipment, Luque says. Because of a lack of maintenance, turbines at the dam have been damaged. Luque said the work will take at least several days, during which time most or all power generation will be suspended.

Heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday have raised water levels at the Mazar reservoir on the Paute River as well as at two downstream reservoirs. “We were already trending upward but strong storms in Azuay Province during the weekend have provided an extra boost to water levels, meaning we are now near normal production at the three Paute plants.”

In his press conference, Luque said that even with the work at Coca Codo Sinclair, it is possible that no additional blackouts will be necessary. “It is too early to make a commitment, but conditions are very much improved from three weeks ago,” he said.

