Subscribe to our free newsletter!

See community posts

Free online seminar offers expert advice about Latin America’s top 6 expat destinations

Jun 20, 2021

Views: 239

Are you considering moving overseas but need a little more information before you take the plunge? Spotlight: Latin America, is a free one-day seminar on Friday, June 25, featuring interviews with long-time expats who share their experiences and advice for living in six Latin American countries.

Hosted by living abroad coach and consultant Melanie Wartenberg, the Zoom event highlights Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Belize, Costa Rica and Nicaragua. Among the topics covered via Zoom are cost of living, the expat community, visa options, international travel considerations, safety, expat activities, the rental and real estate market, medical care and support services for newcomers.

The expat experts will also discuss why they chose their country, the challenges of adapting to expat life and how new expats can make a smooth transition to life in their adopted country.

To sign up for Spotlight: Latin America and for more information, click here.

Community Posts

3BR Furnished Apartment Av. Ordóñez Lasso

2BR Furnished Apartment Av. Ordóñez Lasso

New nursing home/estancia open in Vilcabamba…

TEMPORARY AND PERMANENT VISAS: 100% GUARANTEED!!!

How To Be A Hard-Working Honest Attorney

Gran Feria of Entrepreneurs on Saturday June 19 at CosasPrep-Simón Bolivar 13-49

It’s Sock Week at YarnLux – boutique de hilo !

Plant and Eat 100% Organic

More community posts

Apartment for Rent South Cuenca

Primero de Mayo
$699

Apartment for Sale in Cuenca.

Luise Moreno Mora
$159.000

Apartment for Sale in Cuenca.

Tres Puents
$129.000

House for Sale in Cuenca.

Primero de Mayo
$399.000

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!