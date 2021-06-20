Free online seminar offers expert advice about Latin America’s top 6 expat destinations

Are you considering moving overseas but need a little more information before you take the plunge? Spotlight: Latin America, is a free one-day seminar on Friday, June 25, featuring interviews with long-time expats who share their experiences and advice for living in six Latin American countries.

Hosted by living abroad coach and consultant Melanie Wartenberg, the Zoom event highlights Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Belize, Costa Rica and Nicaragua. Among the topics covered via Zoom are cost of living, the expat community, visa options, international travel considerations, safety, expat activities, the rental and real estate market, medical care and support services for newcomers.

The expat experts will also discuss why they chose their country, the challenges of adapting to expat life and how new expats can make a smooth transition to life in their adopted country.

To sign up for Spotlight: Latin America and for more information, click here.