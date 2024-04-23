Gov’t considers contracting for power generation barges as rains provide some relief to reservoirs

Apr 23, 2024 | 0 comments

Views: 400

Energy Minister Roberto Luque said the government is resuming negotiations with several private companies for electricity generation services. “The talks ended in December when the country’s hydro generation improved but we’re talking again because of the new crisis,” he said.

Energy Minister Roberto Luque

Under emergency contracting provisions, Luque said diesel or gas power generation barges could be installed in Ecuadorian ports and could begin operations within two to three months if necessary.

On Monday, Luque said recent rains have improved electric generation at the Paute-Mazar and Coca Coda Sinclair power plants, Ecuador’s largest, but a large electric deficit continues. “With the rain, we have increased generation at Paute since the weekend but we are still far below capacity. The situation is better at Coca Codo but we are still down 22% nationally from normal levels,” he said.

The Energy Ministry met last week with representatives of the Turkish firm Karpowership about locating generation barges to Guayaquil and Esmeralds. “This is one of the most sophisticated companies internationally and they were able to provide detailed information about costs and production capacity,” Luque said. “We have also made inquiries with three other firms and are waiting for details about their services.”

In his news conference, Luque promised to provide daily briefings on the crisis. “We will be open and transparent and provide all the information we have on a timely basis,” he said. “We apologize for the poor communication in the past and the fact we did not provide advance notice to the Ecuadorian people about the seriousness of the situation.” He added that the country is experiencing its worst drought in 60 or 70 years.

Luque said blackouts will continue for the foreseeable future but recent rains could shorten their duration.

CuencaHighLife

Dani News

Google ad

Banana Rock–Fun, Upbeat Music for Dancing & Listening

Indulgent and soothing relaxation massage

Would having a good woman in your life make you happier?

“The Impact of Tax Reform on Health Services in Ecuador”

😮‍💨 SMOKERS get rejected often by other Dentists – “Dr. No Pain” serves ALL patients, including SMOKERS 😁💯!
View listing

3Br apartment with Amazing views

Cuenca

78.000

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

See all real estate and rental ads

The Cuenca Dispatch

Week of April 21

With the “Yes” vote on 9 of 11 questions, constitutional and legal reforms in the popular consultation head to the Assembly.

Read more

Correístas’ Plan: Impeaching Salazar Amidst Trial for Metastasis Case.

Read more

Everything you need to know about the regulations to apply euthanasia in Ecuador.

Read more

Country living News

Google ad

Gran Colombia Suites News

Fund Grace News

Quinta Maria News

Thai Lotus News