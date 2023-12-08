Observations, comments and conclusions regarding the use of medical marijuana: Part 4

Author’s note: The is the fourth and final article of a three-part series about medical marijuana.

By Garnett Stewart

In the last three installments, we examined and discussed various elements of taking medicinal marijuana (MMJ). Anything consumed can be dangerous. Medical marijuana must be used with caution and wisdom. Individual decisions taken deliberately can be highly advantageous to your health.

Product Control:

The different medical conditions that can be addressed with medicinal marijuana can have remarkable effects. However, product quality control is crucial. Medicines created in the United States are manufactured in sterile OR clean circumstances, with hats, jumpsuits, shoe covers, and, in most cases, a mask. We see images of production lines in other nations, and it appears that the manufacturers are concerned about these control methods. But are they?

During creation, producers are frequently impacted by their MMJ. They may also build a tolerance to MMJ in the process. This explains my extreme high in the growing fields of Colorado, when the growers were not intoxicated. One of the PhDs in biochemistry made fun of my high, but then he remarked, “you told the truth, and I am glad to see your reaction.” It confirms your curiosity and your story even more.”

Unfortunately, the level of production control for MMJ goods varies depending on the producer. How do we know what we’re getting? What are we doing? How confident are we in the safety and quality control of our sellers?

Here, inquiries are appropriate and really beneficial. Consult your vendor. Consider their body language and the words used. Check their eyes for clarity; are they bloodshot and hazy? Is your vendor high?

My current source claims to be utilizing clean conditions and to be managing his product for 8% CBD and 4% THC. According to the research, THC should be half or less of the percentage of CBD. When questioned, I saw that his responses were rapid and had already been said. I wasn’t the first to ask, and he seemed quite ease answering my questions. Keep an eye out for that conduct!

However, the prior source was hesitant to clarify his percentages and seemed uneasy when I inquired about production. Instead of answering the issue, he spoke about other production restrictions. In other words, the no answer – answer was my answer. I was paying close attention to his words and body language as he spoke, and I was skeptical that he was telling the truth.

Feel certain that you are obtaining the created information. Otherwise, you may acquire varying quantities of CBD and THC and experience bad outcomes.

Self-Care and Dosing:

Regular dosage is also important because the MMJ service alters the pH of your body. We strive to alkalinize the body in order to alleviate inflammation and free radicals. I admit that I skip dosages from time to time and then feel the consequences the next day. I’m sure you’ve made this mistake at times. Dosing should be done every 6 to 8 hours. My daytime dosage are around 6 hours apart, and my nightly dose is treble the afternoon amount. If the pain is significant, I recommend setting an alarm and taking every 6 hours for a day. Take a look at the results. Continue dosage for a week. NOT MORE MMJ but more frequent doses. If the discomfort persists, increase the dosage to every 4 hours. You avoid gastritis and many other adverse effects by doing so.

CBD consumption has potential hazards, according to the Mayo Clinic website. Though CBD is generally well accepted, it can induce adverse effects such as dry mouth, diarrhea, decreased appetite, tiredness, and lethargy. CBD may potentially interfere with other drugs you’re taking, such as blood thinners.

Another source of concern is the unpredictability of the quality and dose of CBD in goods. Recent research of 84 CBD products purchased online discovered that more than a quarter of the items had less CBD than was stated. THC was also discovered in 18 different goods.

Drops beneath the tongue, not immediately swallowed, but left there for a few seconds, I believe, transfer CBD into your bloodstream quicker. I do not drink anything within 10-15 minutes of dosing to avoid quick dilution. My liquid MMJ isn’t particularly tasty. If you don’t like the flavor, try a peppermint or chocolate solid mint after the MMJ to mask it. Liquid is administered sublingually. Many medications are absorbed more quickly through this method.

For example, if you have acute chest discomfort, we recommend chewing aspirin and holding the aspirin paste under your tongue for as long as possible. It’s nasty! Absorption is faster, and the patient has a greater chance of surviving than if the aspirin was simply swallowed. According to one study, the odds of survival increase by 10%. In industrial medicine, we “boosted” the findings of the medicine using those drug studies and other pharmaceuticals utilized sublingually. So far as I am aware, no one has investigated MMJ sublingually. It’s an approach I’ve used successfully.

Many individuals sleep well after taking half a gummy at night. Some folks consume an entire gummy and have strange dreams as well as severe hunger.

Because we are utilizing MMJ as a medication, I do not propose ‘getting high’ as a first option. Dosing and timing are all significant factors in avoiding adverse effects with other medications. In addition, while you use MMJ, you may need to alter your other medications. Look for a medical physician in Ecuador who is okay with you utilizing MMJ. There are a few younger doctors who are familiar with MMJ and feel comfortable prescribing dosage modifications.

Research conducted in Canada revealed the following noteworthy findings:

THC in the brain can have the following impacts on your brain:

anxiousness

tiredness

hallucinations

paranoia

confusion

misperceptions

disordered thinking

loss of coordination, which can lead to falls, accidents, or injuries;

deficits in memory, concentration, and performance in complicated and demanding activities

Heart

THC can cause an increase in your heart rate quickly after consumption. The higher the THC level, the greater the potential rise. An elevated heart rate can:

put extra strain on the heart;

be unpleasant and cause worry;

be particularly harmful for persons with heart disease.

Cannabis may raise the risk of a heart attack or stroke in some patients who have cardiovascular or cerebrovascular illness.

Blood pressure

Cannabis can drop your blood pressure, especially when you shift postures from laying down or sitting to standing up. Low blood pressure symptoms include:

fainting

dizziness

blurred vision

lightheadedness

These symptoms may increase the risk of falls and accidents by producing dizziness or difficulty with coordination and balance. If you combine cannabis with other health medicines or alcohol, your chances of falling or being injured rise.

Kidneys

The kidneys aid in the removal of THC and CBD from the body.

It is uncertain how having renal illness affects the effects of cannabis.

The liver aids in the elimination of medicines and chemicals from the body. Age can induce certain alterations in liver function, and persons over 55 are more likely to be taking numerous drugs. This implies that cannabis and pharmaceuticals might stay in the body for extended periods of time, increasing the likelihood of interaction and resulting in negative effects. Long-term oral use of cannabis with larger quantities of CBD (more than 240 mg per day) may also cause liver issues. In addition, regular cannabis use can worsen and accelerate the evolution of fatty liver disease and liver fibrosis in persons with chronic hepatitis C.

If you suffer any of the following adverse effects after smoking cannabis, contact your doctor right once since they might be serious:

fever

nausea

vomiting

lack of appetite

peculiar color of the urine

pain or discomfort in the right upper stomach area Jaundice (yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes)

Eyes

While more study is needed to properly understand the effects of THC and CBD on the eyes, preliminary evidence shows that CBD may induce increased pressure inside the eyes. With continued usage, this impact might cause eye injury. If you have glaucoma, use cannabis products with caution, particularly those containing CBD.

Diabetes and blood glucose levels

If you have type 1 diabetes and use cannabis, you may be more likely to suffer adverse effects such as diabetic ketoacidosis.

If not addressed, this can be lethal.

you’re vomiting and can’t handle food or fluids;

your blood sugar is higher or lower than normal and isn’t responding to home therapies, such as the administration of insulin for type 1 diabetes;

My blood pressure is now normal as a result of my daily MMJ consumption. I stopped taking Losartan totally and will, of course, resume it if I develop hypertension. I do self-checks on a regular basis. I’m committed to retain my kidneys! High blood pressure can impair renal function. Excessive usage of anti-inflammatories might also be harmful.

Many persons who regularly take more than 400 mg of Ibuprofen develop renal insufficiency. Many people abuse Acetaminophen and harm their liver. A high dosage of aspiring might induce internal bleeding. The recipe on the label must be followed and respected.

More MMJ at once is not preferable to a LOWER dosage taken more regularly. Again, although some is nice, more is NOT better! Too many people do not modify dose timings, and as a result, adverse effects arise. If not, cannabis misuse arises, and patients who come with severe nausea and vomiting accompanied by stomach discomfort should be evaluated for cannabinoid-induced gastroparesis.

Again, I uncovered material worth your consideration in this Canadian publication.

Common interactions with other drugs

Using cannabis with prescription, non-prescription, or natural health products may raise the chances of medication interactions and negative effects.

Adults over the age of 55 should be aware that cannabis may interact with:

alcohol

tobacco and nicotine

illicit drugs or substances, such as cocaine

health items for:

analgesics (e.g., tranquilizers, muscle relaxants)

Seizures

Infections

heartburn

bladder issues

Heart and blood vessel issues

allergy and cold medicines

St. John’s Wort

antidepressants

antipsychotics

mood stabilizers

immunosuppressants (medications used to suppress immune system activity, such as after an organ transplant)

After this series, if you are dealing with one of the chronic issues that is well served by MMJ- I suggest that you try it. In my life the benefits outweigh the side effects. I am delighted to share this news and experience with my readers in hopes that more personal investigation ensues.

