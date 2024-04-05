Overseas remittances set new record, keep Cuenca ‘prosperous’; Many arrests but few trials during emergency; Cuenca football team goes hungry

Remittances from Ecuadorians living overseas showed a strong 14.8% increase in 2023 compared to 2022. The $5.4 billion sent home last year represents 4.6% of Ecuador’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to the Central Bank, Azuay Province and Cuenca benefit the most of remittances. “This region has only 5% of the country’s population but receives 20% of total remittances,” the bank says in a statement. “This has been the pattern for more than 30 years and is the reason that Cuenca is consistently the most prosperous city, in economic terms, in Ecuador.”

In its statement, the Central Bank noted that remittances are higher than total exports to China, Ecuador largest trading partner.

According to the bank, most remittances, $3.88 billion, come from Ecuadorians living in the United States, with $876 million coming from Splain and $181 million from Italy.

Among the provinces receiving the most overseas money are Guayas with $1.6 billion, Azuay with $1.179 billion, Pichincha with $880 million and Cañar with $335 million.

Although Guayas Province receives more remittances than Azuay, the bank pointed out it has a population of four million compared to Azuay’s 800,000. “On a per capita basis, the impact of the inflow is much greater in Azuay,” the bank said.

The bank added it expects total remittances to continue to increase due to the large number of Ecuadorian migrants entering the work force in the United States and Europe.

Many arrests but few trials during emergency

Although the government says it has made 13,000 arrests during the state of emergency that begin in January, only 180 have gone to trial.

According to the Attorney General’s office, between January 8 – when the state of emergency came into force – and March 31, 1,740 cases reached the prosecutorial investigation stage. The AG says 730 cases are in the pre-trial stage, which means judges have determined there is sufficient evidence for a trial.

Lawyers of some of the defendants are demanding a firm schedule from the court. “Due to overwhelming numbers, we are getting few answers about when the cases can be resolved,” says Guayaquil criminal lawyer Nino Cassanello. “These people have been detained and held in very harsh detention conditions but there is little progress in seeking resolutions. In many cases, the lack of evidence makes this cruel and unusual punishment.”

He adds that prosecutors in many of the pending cases are in violation of Ecuadorian law. “Article 585 of the Criminal Code says that during preliminary investigations prosecutors should close cases when there is not sufficient evidence to bring charges and this is not happening.”

“We need answers and we need them now regarding how and when these cases will be resolved,” says Cassanello.

Cuenca football team goes hungry

Members of Deportivo Cuenca’s football team described the “harsh financial reality” faced by players in a news conference Wednesday. Team spokesman Lucas Mancinelli said most players have not been paid since January and that management is ignoring their messages.

“Some of the team members can’t go to gym in the afternoon because they don’t have enough to eat,” Mancinelli. “They have to spend the time asking friends for food and money to pay rent.” He added club president, Nathaly Villavicencio, has “disappeared” and is not responding to emails and phone calls.

In the current season that began in January, Deportiva Cuenca has not had a victory in 10 games but has recorded five ties.