Police make 15 more arrests in La Plaga corruption case, including two in Cuenca

Apr 3, 2024 | 0 comments

Views: 102

In a series of Wednesday morning raids, police arrested at least 15 suspects in the Attorney General’s La Plaga corruption investigation. Arrests were made in Cuenca, Guayaquil, Quito, Portoviejo, Manta, Machala and Santo Domingo and included current and former judges, police officers, prison officials, court officials and private practice attorneys.

Police enter a home in Manabí Province to make a Wednesday morning arrest in La Plaga corruption case.

Arrested in Cuenca were Judge Franklin Edmundo T. and private practice attorney Omar Israel J., who previously worked for the national prison system.

Also among those detained was former judge Simón García, who released Daniel Salcedo in December 2022 while he served in the Judicial Unit of Manabí Province. Salcedo, accused of defrauding public hospitals of millions of dollars, was an associate of Leandro Norero, alias El Patron, the focus of the Metastasis corruption case.

Another judge, Ángel Lindao Vera, who granted “protective action” to Norero in 2022, was also arrested.

According to the Attorney General’s office, those arrested were “participants in crimes in the judicial system in which convicts were released from prison in exchange for money or other favors.” In the cases of prison officials and police officers, prosecutors said guns, ammunition, cell phones, drugs and other prohibited items were delivered to inmates in return for payment.

The new arrests brings to 27 those accused in the Plaga case, which was based in the offices of the Guayas Province court system.

CuencaHighLife

Dani News

Google ad

Revitalize, Rejuvenate, Recover: The Power of High-Dose Vitamin C

Therapeutic Body Work with Jerri Elena Ridley

😮‍💨 SMOKERS get rejected often by other Dentists – “Dr. No Pain” serves ALL patients, including SMOKERS 😁💯!

Temporary and Permanent Visas. 100% Guaranteed by Isabel Mosquera

Female Seeks Roommate to Share New 3-Bedroom Apartment in Cuenca
View listing

High end penthouse with river views

Cuenca

290,000.00

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

See all real estate and rental ads

Hogar Esperanza News

Property 3br News

The Cuenca Dispatch

Week of March 31

Three corruption cases and 76 defendants (list included) tarnish the State and political parties.

Read more

How Madrid became the “Miami of Europe”.

Read more

Turquoise-necked hummingbird could become Ecuador’s first extinct endemic species.

Read more

Amazon Eco lodge News

Google ad

Fund Grace News

Thai Lotus News