Study predicts Cuenca and Quito will grow in expat popularity as the pandemic recedes

A demographic study of global migration patterns by the University of Barcelona and InterNations predicts that Cuenca and Quito will continue to rank one and two as the most popular landing spots in South America for international expats as the impact of the Covid-19 declines.

In total numbers, the study predicts that Cuenca will attract slightly more foreigners because of its larger, more established expat community.

The report, released in February, says that other Ecuadoran cities and towns expected to attract foreign residents are Ibarra, Vilcabamba, Cotacachi, Salinas, Manta, Bahia de Caraquez, and Tonsupa.

“What we are observing is continuing strong interest in Cuenca, much of it due to news coverage in the European press, but also from word-of-mouth from those who have visited the city,” authors of the report say. “Periodicals in Germany, Great Britain, Norway and Sweden have ranked the city as one of the best places for foreigners considering relocation to live.”

The report continues: “Among Latin American cities, Cuenca offers a rare combination of good infrastructure, rich culture, low crime, a large population of foreigners, low costs of living, and good weather.”

The study estimates that the number of North Americans and Europeans living permanently in Ecuador to be 32,000, a number increasing at a rate of 4% to 5% a year after the pandemic ends.

Carlos Garcias, a migration researcher for the project, says the Covid pandemic has frozen expat movement over the past year. “Worldwide, between five and 10 percent of expats have returned to their home countries as a result of the health crisis but, at the same time, there is a pent-up demand of many others to relocate to other countries,” he says. “I think you will see a rapid pickup in movement to expat destinations in the second half of 2021 and beyond and I believe Ecuador will once again be a favorite landing spot.”

In addition to Cuenca and Quito, Gracia believes cities such as Arequipa, Peru, Sucre, Bolivia and Mendoza, Argentina will begin to attract more expats. “Colombia will remain popular as well, especially Bogota and Medellin, but the rapidly rising crime rate will reduce the influx. The crime rate in Medellin, for example, is more than 400 percent higher than that of Cuenca, and this will keep some foreigners away.”

The report, titled “Voluntary Migrations, The Emerging Trend,” says that the influx of North Americans to Cuenca slowed slightly between 2015 and 2019. It also noted, however, the growing attraction of the city with Europeans. “Traditionally, Europeans have looked for other countries within the Europe to relocate but recently, we have seen increased movement toward Latin America, and Cuenca is one the region’s most attractive destinations.”

One reason for the European migration to Cuenca has been the construction of the city’s light rail system. The report says that the project has brought dozens of French and Spanish workers and their families to the city, many of whom say they plan to stay permanently.

The report predicts that the largest number of migrants to Cuenca and Quito in the next quarter century will be from the U.S., Great Britain, Germany, Canada, Spain and France.