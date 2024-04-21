Voters back Noboa’s crime fighting measures but reject international arbitration and labor contracts

With most of the votes counted, Ecuadorians have overwhelmingly supported President Daniel Noboa’s referendum measures to fight crime in Sunday’s referendum, particularly ones that allow the armed forces to assist the police. On the other hand, voters rejected two unrelated questions, signaling they are not willing to give the president a blank check.

The questions that passed will allow the armed forces to provide support to the National Police; and allow the armed forces to carry out controls on roadways and in public institutions of weapons, ammunition, explosives.

Other questions that passed allow the extradition of Ecuadorians charged with crimes to the countries; establish special courts to handle constitutional issues; increase penalties for those who commit crimes involving terrorism, illegal drugs, murder and contract killings, human trafficking and kidnapping, arms trafficking, money laundering and illegal mining.

The questions rejected at the polls would have recognized international arbitration as a means of settling investment, contractual or commercial disputes; and would have amended the constitution and reform the labor code to allow fixed-term and hourly employment contracts.

