A blessing for Cuenca: Monsignor delivers his Good Friday message by helicopter

Instead of delivering his traditional Good Friday blessing from the pulpit, Cuenca Monsignor Marcos Pérez circled the city by helicopter as he read from the scripture. During the 90-minute overflight, the monsignor circled the city’s two largest hospital, praying for a quick recovery for the sick, particularly those suffering from the Covid-19 virus.

“I send a message of hope to the people of this great city as its citizen endure isolation from disease,” Pérez said in a broadcast on Radio Católica. “From above the besieged city, I was very excited to see families of the faithful out of their balconies, terraces and patios, sending me their greetings as I sent them mine. With the symbol of the Holy Cross, I send my blessing that is sanctified by Jesus and the Virgin Mary, to all those who are forced by circumstances to remain in their homes during this difficult time.”

The monsignor’s flight circled the cathedral and historic district and visited all of Cuenca’s 36 parishes, including the outlying neighborhoods of Baños, Sayausí, Turi and Llacao.