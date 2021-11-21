A picture is worth a thousands words — especially pictures of kids

The phrase, “A picture is worth a thousand words,” emerged in the U.S. in the early part of the 20th century. Its introduction is widely attributed to Frederick R. Barnard, who published a piece commending the effectiveness of graphics in advertising with the title “One look is worth a thousand words”, in Printer’s Ink, December 1921.

When I write my weekly column I try to share with our readers a variety of voices while also providing visual commentary that highlights the people of Ecuador. My practice has been to occasionally post photo essays that may add character to the events taking place on the page and today is no exception. However, no words are needed here, the children’s faces say it all.

We have a lot to be thankful for this season. A dreaded demon — Cofvid-19 — is being held at bay, people are making plans to travel long distances simply to visit us, and we live in a place that inspires love and appreciation.

Happy Thanksgiving.