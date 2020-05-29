What will air travel look like?; 90% of Covid victims have recovered; Guayaquil returning to normal; Expat found dead; Foreigners fly home

What will air travel look like when it resumes next week?

“It will be radically different than it did before the coronavirus,” says Marco Subía, president of the Ecuador Airline Association. “At the beginning, service will be very limited and people who need to fly, either within the country or internationally, may find it hard to find flights when they need them but this will slowly improve. The airlines are hoping to be back to 50 percent capacity by the end of the year, compared to January and February, but this depends on several factors that are yet to be determined.”

Avianca, Latam and AeroRegional say they will resume flights on Monday. Latam will serve Quito, Guayaquil and Cuenca while Avianca will fly to Quito, Guayaquil, Coca and Manta. Cuenca-based AeroRegional plans service between Quito and Loja but has not released details. Both Avianca and Latam have filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy claims in the United States but say it will not affect national service in Ecuador.

“International schedules and destinations are still undetermined and depend on when countries reopen their borders,” Subía says. “Another obstacle is the wide variety of Covid-19 health requirements in different countries. This will be very hard for airlines to manage since these will change from day to day, from country to country.” He says that large airlines, such as American, KLM and United, have confirmed they will fly a limited schedule in and out of Guayaquil and Quito beginning next week.

He said Ecuador’s requirement that incoming international passengers show negative PCR test results taken within 72 hours of a flight will discourage some travelers. Travelers who are unable to take a test prior to flying will be quarantined for seven to 14 days in a hotel in Quito or Guayaquil. “The biosecurity requirements will be with us for a while and we will have to live with them,” Subía says.

Fear of contracting the virus will also keep air travel down, tourism experts say. “The comfort level of potential travelers will be a major factor in the return of air travel volume,” says Diego Padula, director of the Ecuador Association of Travel Agencies. “Many Ecuadorians know people who have been sick with Covid, or who have died from it, and this will discourage air travel for a period of time.”

Padula says his members are mounting a campaign to encourage Ecuadorians to vacation in the country.