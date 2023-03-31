Airlines add flights to Medellín and Cartagena and are considering Cuenca routes to Peru

The Chilean-based airline Latam and Colombian-based Avianca are increasing air routes between Colombia and Ecuador this week, connecting Guayaquil with Bogotá, Medellín and Cartagena, and Quito with Medellín. In addition, Latam announced it is considering adding flights from Cuenca to Peru destinations.

The Guayaquil-to-Bogotá flights, operated by Latam, began Thursday from the José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport. The flights will operate daily, Monday to Friday.

On March 26, Avianca began operations of non-stop service between Quito and Medellín with flights on Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Direct Avianca flights from Guayaquil to Medellín and Cartagena began service March 28, operating on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

In a statement last week, Latam said it is exlporing adding flights from Cuenca to several cities in Peru. “In the past, flights operated between Piura, Chiclayo, Lima, Cusco and Cuenca and we plan to resume one of these routes in the near future,” the airline said. It noted that Cuenca’s Mariscal La Mar Airport received international certification in January.